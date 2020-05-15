COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 254 confirmed cases, travel restrictions being lifted

Yavapai County has 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up eight overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Friday morning, May 15.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 7,013 residents with 6,759 negatives, 38 recovered and five deaths.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with five persons under investigation (PUI).

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19 and one PUI between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Locally, Prescott has 44 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 140, Mayer has 11, Dewey has eight, Chino Valley has nine, Paulden has five, and other Quad Cities has one.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 186,904 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 13,169 positive cases and 651 deaths, up 27 overnight.

STATE CAMPAIGN CHANGES SATURDAY

Effective Saturday, May 16, Gov. Doug Ducey's COVID-19 "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay Connected” campaign associated with the expiring stay-at-home order will be renamed to “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger.” This campaign promotes physical distancing, while encouraging social connectedness and allows businesses to gradually and safely reopen in compliance with federal guidelines as the state continues to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The new effort builds on the actions the state has already taken, and observes some guidelines already in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

PUBLIC EMERGENCY DECLARATION REMAINS

The Declaration of a Public Health Emergency remains in place for Arizona. All residents when in public areas should maximize physical distance from others. All vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions are advised to take reasonable steps to continue limiting their time away from home, and members of their households should take precautions to protect one another by being aware that by returning to work or being out in public, they could carry the virus back home.

YCCHS encourages the public to remain vigilant in practicing good hygiene — wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface; avoid touching your face; sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow; and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

The state is still in Phase I of the reopening of Arizona. Residents are asked to keep in mind that business decisions regarding masks are the business owner's prerogative in protecting their staff and the public. Masks in public are optional, not mandatory, or non-compliant.

AIRPORT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ENDING

Travel Restrictions at Prescott Airport will also end Saturday, May 16. The 14-day quarantine at airports was included under Executive Order 2020-24. Gov. Ducey recently issued Executive Order 2020-36, effective midnight May 16, rescinding EO 2020-24, thus no longer mandating the 14-day quarantine from hot spots. The Prescott Airport will be taking down the signage as the new executive order takes effect.

BLOOD DRIVE WEDNESDAY

The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Findlay Toyota Center. This will be an appointment-only blood donation site. Anyone that would like to give blood can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "FINDLAY."

FINAL DAY OF ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING SATURDAY

The final day of the Arizona Testing Blitz is Saturday, May 16, at the following locations:

-Spectrum Healthcare - 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between three to five business days.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.