Yavapai County cancels annual Memorial Day event

Yavapai County’s annual Memorial Day observance will not take place this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The county announced this week that the event, which was set for Memorial Day, May 25, was canceled to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

“Yavapai County has done a great job fighting the pandemic that has this nation in its grips,” Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said. “I know everyone wants to get out and remember those who gave so much for this country, but now is not the time. We must make sacrifices to protect those we care about, and canceling this event is what we need to do right now.”

Yavapai County Supervisor Rowle Simmons said, “This event has been a Yavapai County tradition for so many years, I hope everyone takes a moment to show their respect for our fallen soldiers from wherever they are on this solemn day.”

A news release from the county reported that Barbara Fox-Thomas and Marlyn Van Keuren, who have taken over the management of this event, are already working on next year’s observance.

The release added, “Anyone wishing to can still visit the Citizens Cemetery here in Prescott, but the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors ask that everyone maintain physical distancing. This is not the time to forget our training and undo all that we have accomplished in Yavapai County over that past few months in the fight against COVID-19.”

More information about the event is available by contacting the Board of Supervisors office at 928-771-3200.