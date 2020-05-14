Obituary: Dr. James Vincent Raia
Originally Published: May 14, 2020 8:50 p.m.
Dr. James Vincent Raia was born April 22, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois and died May 12, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jim’s online guestbook.
Information provided by survivors.
