Daytime lane closures on 89A-Fain Road set for May 19-21
Drivers should plan for delays, allow extra travel time
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89A and Fain Road while shoulder repair work is underway.
The work will be between Robert Road (milepost 324) and the junction with Highway 69 (milepost 332), according to a news release.
Highway 89A and Fain Road will be narrowed to one lane in each direction weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 19, and ending Thursday, May 21.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while shoulder repair work is underway.
With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and its contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current public health situation. To learn more, visit azdot.gov/covid-19-resource-center.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
