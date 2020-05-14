COVID-19 Update: Another death in Yavapai County, 246 confirmed cases, 104 at all-girls facility in Prescott Valley

Another senior citizen in the quad-city area has died from COVID-19, bringing the fatalities in Yavapai County to five, according to health officials.

To date, the county has tested 6,556 residents with 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up 16 overnight — and 37 recovered, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Thursday morning, May 14.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with five persons under investigation (PUI) as of Wednesday afternoon.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19 on the West Campus and one on the East Campus. There are two PUI's on the West Campus and none on the East Campus. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Locally, Prescott has 43 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 127, Mayer has 11, Dewey has eight, Chino Valley has nine, Paulden has five, and other Quad Cities has one.

MINGUS MOUNTAIN ACADEMY OUTBREAK

The gender breakdown in Yavapai County is 73 male and 173 female. The disparity between males and females is significantly impacted by an outbreak at Mingus Mountain Academy, an all-girls residential treatment center for at-risk teens in Prescott Valley.

According to YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti, there are now 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Mingus Mountain Academy — 84 of 141 students and 20 staff, with more test results pending.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 175,455 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 12,674 positive cases and 624 deaths, up 30 overnight.

FINAL DAY OF ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING SATURDAY

The final day of the Arizona Testing Blitz is Saturday, May 16, at the following locations:

-Spectrum Healthcare - 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between three to five business days.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.