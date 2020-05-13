OFFERS
Rotary Club food drive Friday and Saturday

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 11:35 p.m.

Prescott Frontier Rotary is launching a food drive on Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to restock the Community Cupboard for local residents in need.

The Community Cupboard that has served Yavapai County for 50 years has been overwhelmed by an increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, they have given away over 13,000 pounds of food to approximately 2,000 people.

Drive-by drop-off bins will be available at Watters Garden Center and Olsen’s for Healthy Animals.

According to Watters Garden Center Owner Ken Lain, food donations can be dropped off conveniently.

“We are converting our recycle bin for used growers’ pots and using this pallet-sized bin to help with the food drive,” Lain said. “The bin will be in the parking lot, obvious, and you shouldn’t need to get out of your car.”

Both Rotary member locations will operate similarly, with easy drop-off points.

The food drive is accepting all non-perishable canned items, such as vegetables, meat, fish, soup, peanut butter and jelly, as well as dry goods like pasta, beans, rice and cereals.

Rotary Community Projects Manager Mike Payson explained that for those that don’t want to shop, they are also accepting donations through the Foundation.

“Make checks out to Prescott Frontier Rotary club, through our solid connections, we’ll do all the shopping for you, but we need your help,” Payson said.

Checks can be mailed to Prescott Frontier Rotary, PO Box 1903, Prescott, AZ 86302.

