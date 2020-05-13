As restaurants reopen, fire marshal issues friendly warning

Area restaurants are reopening their dining rooms after nearly two months of forced closures, and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA) fire marshal is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is not the only danger to avoid.

“In recent days we have read news stories ... in which at least one restaurant in Ohio has installed shower curtains between tables and booths,” Fire Marshal Rick Chase said. “Their intent is to provide an additional level of protection for their patrons as they reopen their dining room to the public. In this particular case, the owner suspended PVC pipe from the ceiling and installed clear plastic shower curtains that hang from the pipe.”

Chase explained that hanging non-fire-rated material or plastic shower curtains in a restaurant is against the International Fire Code.

“We understand the intention and support efforts to provide an additional level of separation; however, adherence to life safety codes is still required,” Chase said.

On March 20, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order closing all dine-in food service in Arizona. Restaurants could still offer delivery, drive-thru, takeout and curbside services, but many establishments — especially those that primarily offered sit-down service — felt a heavy financial impact and owners are eager to bring back their customers. On May 11, restaurants were given the green light to reopen dining rooms resume dine-in service along with some reopening guidelines released by the governor’s office.

The recommendations include tables being spaced 6 feet apart or more and to avoid using or sharing items such as menus and condiment dispensers. Restaurants are also encouraged to strictly enforce hand washing and the screening of all employees for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the start of their shifts. Additional guidelines suggest that customers not dine out if they are sick and to continue to use delivery or curbside options.

But in their efforts to protect their patrons and staff from the coronavirus, Chase wants to make certain they are also protecting them from fire and other dangers.

“Restaurant owners and managers are encouraged to reach out to their local fire and building departments prior to purchasing and installing any kind of area separation devices to ensure that they meet local life safety and building codes,” Chase said.

The fire marshal pointed out that there are tested materials that meet flame propagation performance standards that may be safely used to create separation between dining patrons, but strongly encourages businesses to check with officials before spending their money.

“We want to make sure what business owners are investing in to help provide protection is going to pass fire and life safety codes,” Chase said.

CAFMA has been working closely with local businesses throughout the pandemic. For example, Chase explained that a lot of the businesses that have remained open during the stay-at-home order have redesigned their entrances and exits of their stores.

“We’ve been making regular visits and working together with management to ensure that fire and life safety requirements are being met,” Chase said. “We have had a lot of positive interaction with business owners and management and appreciate their efforts in working with us.

“We are in interesting times and understand the need to prevent the spread of germs; however, there are still life safety codes in place that need to be followed,” Chase said. “As always, we are here and ready to answer your questions.”

Anyone with questions about life safety codes can call CAFMA at 928-772-7711.