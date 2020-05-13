OFFERS
Wed, May 13
Prescott Valley Police Department reopens lobby with COVID-19 restrictions in place

The Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., has reopened its lobby with the provisions put in place to protect visitors and staff from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tribune file)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 9:26 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., reopened its lobby on May 6 with the following provisions put in place to protect visitors and staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those measures, until further notice, include:

• Encouraging the wearing of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), albeit not mandatory. No more than three visitors are allowed into the lobby at any one time. Physical distancing between all persons will be enforced by staffers and signage. Physical-distancing markers have been placed on the floor in the lobby in 6-foot increments.

• Keeping the lobby’s bathrooms locked.

• Conducting no fingerprinting services for the public. Fingerprinting will be done at the UPS Store, 7760 E. Highway 69, next to the Safeway grocery store in Prescott Valley.

• Disallowing the disposal of drugs or prescriptions. Rather, drugs or prescriptions may be dropped off at Walgreens, 2880 N. Centre Court, in Prescott Valley. Cash will not be exchanged.

• Taking the temperatures of all visitors invited into the building. To get into the lobby, visitors will have their temperatures taken by an employee, who will meet them at a prearranged location outside of the building.

Visitors showing symptoms of illness, such as repeated coughing and/or sneezing, will be asked to leave and should call 928-772-9261 for service. Those who are running a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, or those who are visibly ill, will not be allowed into the building.

The Prescott Valley Police Department stated in a news release that it is committed to keeping its personnel safe in addition to protecting the community. Residents are encouraged to call in any reports or to submit them online at: pvaz.net/FormCenter/Police-Department-7.

“As everyone cooperates, together we will see the community heal,” the news release added.

To contact the Prescott Valley Police Department, call 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies. To reach Yavapai Silent witness, call 1-800-932-3232.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

