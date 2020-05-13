Prescott Valley in Brief: Participate in Census 2020 to help Town of Prescott Valley

Participate in Census 2020 to help Town of Prescott Valley

It is Census time, and the Town of Prescott Valley wants to obtain an accurate count of its residents so that the town can receive the federal funding it is entitled to, based on population.

Visit 2020census.gov to fill out your Census form, or call 844-330-2020.

Chamber begins ‘Tying Prescott Valley Together’ campaign

This week, most businesses will start to reopen under certain guidelines to protect everyone from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce says it wants to support its business community by “Tying Prescott Valley Together.”

“We remain committed to serving our businesses and supporting them through this time,” Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl stated in a May 7 Mid-Week E-Flash. “Shop Local, Support Local, Stay Local. Prescott Valley Together!”

To report that your business is reopening, call or email the Chamber and say, “We’re Back!” at 928-772-8857 or at brady@pvchamber.org, respectively. If you report to the Chamber, Chamber reps say they will bring a “PV Together OPEN sign” and a ribbon for a “Tying PV Together” photo op.

When your business is ready to go, snap a photo of your business tying your ribbon and post it on Facebook by using the handle: @PrescottValleyChamber.

Information provided by the PV Chamber.

Clean-Up Day hauls in 750 to 1,000 tons of trash

The Town of Prescott Valley’s free Clean-Up Day on May 2 saw about twice the number of vehicles and associated tonnage than usual being dropped off at the dump near the town’s wastewater treatment plant, officials reported on the town’s Facebook page.

Over the past five years, the average has been about 750 vehicles and 350 tons of trash. This year, more than 1,700 vehicles hauled in some 750 to 1,000 tons of trash.

The town partners with Yavapai County and Dewey-Humboldt so that residents in the areas surrounding Prescott Valley can dump their trash, too.

Alliance of Mental Illness joins national effort for awareness

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Each year, NAMI fights the stigma, provides support, educates the public and advocates for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

For more information, visit: nami.org/home.

School offers free meals on Monday, Thursday mornings

Prescott Valley School is offering free meals to any child in the local community 18 and younger. Breakfasts and lunches are available for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Meals are available on the middle school side, 9500 E. Lorna Lane in Prescott Valley.

For information, call 928-772-8744 or send an email to: sdieu@pvschool.com.

Tips for wearing face coverings in public, from CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings, such as grocery stores, where physical distancing is difficult to maintain. This can slow the spread of COVID-19 and help people who may not know that they have the virus from transmitting it to others. If you wear a face covering, here are some tips on how to wear one correctly:

• Cover your nose and mouth;

• Make sure your covering fits snugly, but comfortably;

• Wash your hands before and after wearing the covering; and,

• Clean your cloth mask regularly.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website at: https://bit.ly/2ymxgwR.

Forest Service prohibits recreational shooting in forest

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service’s Southwestern Region stated in a May 5 news release that they are prohibiting recreational shooting in the Coronado, Prescott and Tonto national forests through at least July 31 to reduce wildfires and protect the health and safety of employees and communities.

The restriction began May 6. Officials say that these forests have become increasingly dry because of extreme grass fuel loads due to above-average winter moisture.

“When you factor in the current [COVID-19] pandemic, the assembly of wildland firefighters engaging in suppression efforts becomes a public health concern,” the news release added.

Under this restriction, discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt, is prohibited on these three national forests.

“The decision to implement a shooting restriction is driven by amplified risk of wildfire in areas increasingly vulnerable to drying conditions combined with the likely resource shortage due to COVID-19 mitigation within our fire organization,” Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman stated in the news release.

The Coronado, Prescott, and Tonto national forests have a history of shooting-related fires, forest officials added.

“Within the last two weeks alone, these forests have experienced seven wildland fires likely caused by recreational shooting, resulting in hundreds of acres burned,” the news release states.

Forest regulations also prohibit tracer and incendiary rounds on National Forest lands. Exploding targets and fireworks are also prohibited.

Violating the shooting restriction may result in an appearance in federal court and/or fines or other penalties. Forest visitors will still be able to participate in lawful hunts.

While these restrictions are in effect, most of the Coronado, Prescott, and Tonto national forests remain open for dispersed recreation activities, including hunting, camping and hiking.

Visit fs.usda.gov/goto/ivm for more information on available activities. For more information on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.

Part of Tuscany Way in Granville subdivision closed through May 29

Tuscany Way, north of Santa Fe Loop Road, is closed in the Granville subdivision through Friday, May 29, to move dirt from the Unit 13 neighborhood to the Unit 14 neighborhood.

The closure began Wednesday, April 29.

The town urges everyone to follow traffic-control signs and use caution in this area during the operation.

For more information, call 928-759-3070.

Work continues in area of Glassford Hill Road’s free-flow turn lane

While crews on May 2 completed paving the new “Free Flow Right” third lane between the Highway 89 off ramp and Tuscany Way North, the work there is expected to continue through the end of the month.

The town reports that they have now installed a temporary signal light for southbound traffic at the offramp. Crews are now working to remove some of the signal equipment and widen the eastbound off ramp onto Glassford Hill Road heading south into Prescott Valley — which is estimated to continue through the end of May.

For more information, call Public Works at 928-759-3070.

Local small-business owner? Act now to get loan relief

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were both allocated additional money by Congress in an effort to provide financial relief for small businesses suffering from the negative impacts of COVID-19.

Funds are expected to run out in a matter of days, so you must act now, the Town of Prescott Valley reports.

Contact your business banking lender for more information on the PPP loan. If you do not have an SBA approved lender or if you prefer to use a different lender, please find a list of approved SBA lenders in Arizona, an overview of the programs, links to apply for the EIDL (once the portal opens) and many other resources available at www.ycazbusinesses.org.

Poison Control gets spike in calls for disinfectant accidents

The Poison Control call center has seen a spike in calls for cleaner and disinfectant accidents amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Prescott Valley Police Department reported late last month.

For more information about how to protect your loved ones, visit: aapcc.org.

Sunset Lane-Pine View Drive intersection closed through May

The Town of Prescott Valley has announced that the intersection of Sunset Lane and Pine View Drive will be closed effective immediately and through late May as crews install new sewer, water, drainage and roadway infrastructure. Detours are in place and will remain until the intersection can be safely opened.

After nearly 20 months of construction, the Sunset Lane project, a joint $7.5 million effort between the Town of Prescott Valley and Yavapai County, continues to move toward substantial completion by the end of June.

The project includes the widening, paving and installation of storm drainage and sidewalks on Sunset Lane from Pine View to Prescott East Highway. Town Council awarded the roadway construction project bid to Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc. Lyon Engineering is the engineer on the project.

The portion of the project from Prescott East to Starlight Drive is now complete, and construction is moving continuously to the east. Crews are currently installing storm drains, curb and gutter, and continuing grading work east of Starlight.

Note that temporary delays, road closures and detours may continue to be experienced as this project progresses. Use caution and patience if traveling in the area.



For more information, call Ron Pine at Prescott Valley Public Works at 928-759-3035 or email him at: rpine@pvaz.net.

Town still accepting applications for commission seats

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees, Arts and Culture Commission, as well as the Board of Adjustment.

The Library Board of Trustees seat is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

The Arts and Culture Commission is one position for a non-voting member.

The commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture in Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position appointed by Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. The commission requires its members to lift and bend, as well as the ability to set up and tear down events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live within Prescott Valley’s town limits. However, those who live outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting before scheduling an interview.

For the Board of Adjustment position, it is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live within Prescott Valley’s corporate boundaries.

The board interprets and enforces town codes regarding zoning and code regulations.

Applications for these positions are available by calling Lea Duke, executive assistant in the town manager’s office, at 928-759-3100 or email her at: lduke@pvaz.net. Office hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Organizations accept no-contact drop-off donations

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several local organizations are accepting donation items to help the most vulnerable and those most impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.

Currently, Yavapai Food Bank is need of canned and non-perishable food items; Community Pregnancy Center is in need of unopened diapers of all sizes; and AARF Animal Rescue needs toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, copy paper and printer ink (293 Epson, 245XL and 246XL Canon).

Donation items may be dropped off in the drop-off bins at Attention 2 Detail at 7402 E. Palo Verde St. near the gas pumps at Robert’s Marketplace in Prescott Valley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Despite rush on toiletries, town says don’t flush wipes

During this time of unusual circumstances due to the coronavirus, the Town of Prescott Valley Utilities Department is continuing to maintain service to its customers.

To minimize unnecessary work in the town’s sewer system, department officials are asking you to be careful with what you flush down the toilet.

Most items, other than toilet paper, should not be flushed.

Also, most disposable wipes are not recommended for flushing and should be disposed into a trash can.

Read the label on your products before disposal and follow the recommended directions. Paper towels and other materials that do not easily break apart can cause blockages in your home plumbing and may require you to pay a plumber to fix.

Blockages can also occur in the town’s pipes and require Utilities Department workers to spend time unblocking pipes, rather than spending time on more important jobs such as water delivery and treatment.

Consumer scams, identity theft talk reset for Sept. 19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prescott Valley Police Department has tentatively rescheduled its Consumer Scams and Identity Theft presentation for 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

For more information, call the department at 928-772-5164.

Police urge all dog owners to leash, license, vaccinate pets

The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Animal Control Division is urging dog owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies in compliance with Town Ordinance Chapter 6.

The town requires that all dogs be restrained by a leash not to exceed 6 feet when not on the owner’s property. The only exception to this rule is when the dogs are at the local dog park in the fenced area. However, the owner is still expected to be able to control the dog if necessary.

A person may own no more than four dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley. All dogs residing in the Town of Prescott Valley are expected to be licensed. Dogs are licensed online through: petdata.com/for-pet-owners/pva/license-online.

To obtain a dog license in Prescott Valley, a dog must have a current rabies vaccination.

It is also recommended to get a dog vaccinated against corona, distemper and parvo as well, but the rabies vaccine is the only one required by law.

For information, call 928-772-9267.

Chip-seal project to cover multiple locations in county

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be conducting chip sealing and fog sealing operations on various roads and neighborhoods in the county starting Monday, May 4, a Yavapai County news release stated.

Areas include Village of Oak Creek West and East, Government Canyon, Ho-KayGan, Peeples Valley, Prescott Valley, Yarnell, Cottonwood and Mayer. Construction will include placing a 3/8-inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so impact to drivers should be minimal.

Construction will continue through June 18. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Follow all traffic-control devices when traveling through the work zones.

For more information, call Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.