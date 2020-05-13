OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 14
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

One juvenile tests positive for COVID-19 at Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center

Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center (Google)

Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center (Google)

Originally Published: May 13, 2020 11:46 p.m.

One juvenile at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 during a precautionary test for all juveniles being held at the Prescott facility.

A news release from the Yavapai County Superior Court on May 13 reported that testing occurred on all juveniles in the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday, May 7, which resulted in negative results for all except one juvenile, who is asymptomatic.

That juvenile is being held separately from the others while the virus runs its course. “He is doing well and is in good spirits,” according to the news release.

Although some of the results are still pending for employees who were tested by Spectrum Health Care on May 8, “those that have been received are all negative thus far,” the news release stated.

The court adds: “We are optimistic that the remaining tests will also be negative and are grateful for the efforts of Wexford, Spectrum and Juvenile Probation for their quick response to the outbreak at Mingus Mountain Academy and all precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the health and safety of all juveniles and staff at the JJC remain a top priority.”

In the event that additional positive results are produced, the Superior Court will provide further updates, says the news release.

More information regarding COVID-19 is available online by visiting: https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus or by calling the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center COVID-19 hotline at 844-542-8201.

Information provided by Yavapai County Superior Court.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries