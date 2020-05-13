One juvenile tests positive for COVID-19 at Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center

One juvenile at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 during a precautionary test for all juveniles being held at the Prescott facility.

A news release from the Yavapai County Superior Court on May 13 reported that testing occurred on all juveniles in the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday, May 7, which resulted in negative results for all except one juvenile, who is asymptomatic.

That juvenile is being held separately from the others while the virus runs its course. “He is doing well and is in good spirits,” according to the news release.

Although some of the results are still pending for employees who were tested by Spectrum Health Care on May 8, “those that have been received are all negative thus far,” the news release stated.

The court adds: “We are optimistic that the remaining tests will also be negative and are grateful for the efforts of Wexford, Spectrum and Juvenile Probation for their quick response to the outbreak at Mingus Mountain Academy and all precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the health and safety of all juveniles and staff at the JJC remain a top priority.”

In the event that additional positive results are produced, the Superior Court will provide further updates, says the news release.

More information regarding COVID-19 is available online by visiting: https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus or by calling the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center COVID-19 hotline at 844-542-8201.

Information provided by Yavapai County Superior Court.