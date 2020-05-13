Obituary Notice: Fred Hayes
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 5:15 p.m.
Fred Hayes, age 88, of Prescott Arizona, was born on December 13, 1931 in San Diego, California and passed away on May 5, 2020.
Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, is entrusted with the final arrangements.
