Obituary: Lowell Solomon Goldman

Lowell Solomon Goldman, Attorney, 89 years young, lived in Prescott, Arizona and passed away May 9, 2020 in Prescott. Born March 15, 1931, Milwaukee, Wisconsin to his father, Joseph Goldman and mother, Rose May Goldman.

Survived by his wife, Nancy Goldman; sons, Laine Goldman, Jay Goldman and Brent Nelson; daughters, Nola Nelson and Jody Shake; grandchildren, Blake Nelson, Chloe Goldman, Lexington Goldman, Molly Goldman, Sadie Shake and Sydney Nelson and nephew, Brian Kaulig.

Chapel Service will be at Heritage Mortuary 9 am, May 15, 2020. Graveside service to follow Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Ariz. at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, kindly plant a tree in Israel in Lowell’s memory.

Information provided by survivors.