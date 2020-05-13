Obituary: Gene Elva Hurst Porter
April 14, 1930 — April 19, 2020
Gene Elva Hurst Porter passed away in Yuma, Arizona on Sunday April 19th after having celebrated her 90th birthday. Gene was born in Blythe, California to Ocie Foss Hurst and Fae Shelley Hurst at the beginning of the Great Depression. She lived in numerous locations and with different family members during the depression before spending her teenage years in Fredonia, Arizona.
She married M Lynn Porter in Kanab, Utah on November 10, 1947 before settling in Prescott, Arizona where she raised her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother and brothers, Charley Clay Hurst and Bennet Ocie Hurst. Gene is survived by her four children, Lynna Faye Hall (Max), Harold Lynn Porter (LaReda), Donald Gene Porter (Donita), and Sherri Lee Porter; her older sister, Opal Parker; her younger brother, Dale Johnson (Teressia), 21 grandchildren, 92 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A graveside dedicatory service was held in the Kanab Utah cemetery on Saturday May 2 at 10:00 AM where Gene was interred between her mother and brother, Charley.
Information provided by survivors.
