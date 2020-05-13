OFFERS
Wed, May 13
Obituary: Fred Eugene Ruebhausen

Fred Eugene Ruebhausen

Originally Published: May 13, 2020 5:22 p.m.

Fred Eugene Ruebhausen, 86, most recently of Beachwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Fred also lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and Arizona. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Computer Engineer for Ebasco Services before retiring in 1988.

He loved God, his dogs, building with his hands, admiring and working on antique cars, and enjoying beer-thirty with his friends and family. Fred will be dearly missed.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Caroline Ruebhausen. Fred is survived by his sister, Judy (Jim) Wise in Paulden, Ariz.; his daughters, Megan (Scott) Cordy of Beachwood, New Jersey, Janeen (Anthony) Damer of Boise, Idaho and Kendra (Michael) Polefka of Abington, Mass.; his niece, Jennifer (Rick) Nelson and their children Brad and Jeremy of Chino Valley, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Joey, Paulie, Marissa, Colwynn and Kaylie, and his great-grandchildren, Mason, Luna Rose, and Ty.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later time. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

