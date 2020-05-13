OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 13
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Illegal dumping prompts police to ask public for help stopping it

If you see someone dumping items illegally, call the Prescott Valley Police Department’s non-emergency line at 928-772-9267 to file a report.

If you see someone dumping items illegally, call the Prescott Valley Police Department’s non-emergency line at 928-772-9267 to file a report.

Originally Published: May 13, 2020 9:47 a.m.

An abnormal amount of debris is being dumped in various different areas in Prescott Valley, police department officials say, prompting them to ask the public for help stopping it.

“Not only does this affect the beauty of our town by creating visually unappealing areas to our citizens and our visitors, but it creates safety hazards, as vermin take up residence in discarded furniture, among other things,” a May 8 police department news release states. “Some items being dumped can create an environmental hazard if not disposed of properly. Our citizens have a lot of pride in our community and we want to keep it that way.”

If you see something, say something, the police department adds. Of late, police add that they have seen dumping at East University Drive off of North Sheridan Lane, as well as at the Lakeshore Drive-Fain Road intersection, although they have found other spots.

In Prescott Valley and in other areas in Arizona, it is illegal to dump trash and unwanted items on open land, the police stated in the release. Officers remind residents that several transfer stations are available for Quad Cities residents to drop off unwanted trash for a nominal fee.

“These are the appropriate places to dump your unwanted concrete, furniture, as well as other excess trash and household items,” the release added about the transfer stations.

If you see someone dumping items illegally, call the Prescott Valley Police Department’s non-emergency line at 928-772-9267 to file a report.

Officers ask that you provide as much information as possible in your report, including vehicle description and plate, suspect description, time of day, location and what items were being dumped.

Charges may be filed as a Class 1 misdemeanor or a Class 6 felony, depending on the circumstances. This can mean a fine or jail time.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman man caught illegally dumping in desert
Once again, residents show they appreciate free dump days
Residents dump 400 tons of trash, unwanted items
Residents dump 400 tons of trash, unwanted items
Community cleanup event announced for March 28
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries