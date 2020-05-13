Illegal dumping prompts police to ask public for help stopping it

An abnormal amount of debris is being dumped in various different areas in Prescott Valley, police department officials say, prompting them to ask the public for help stopping it.

“Not only does this affect the beauty of our town by creating visually unappealing areas to our citizens and our visitors, but it creates safety hazards, as vermin take up residence in discarded furniture, among other things,” a May 8 police department news release states. “Some items being dumped can create an environmental hazard if not disposed of properly. Our citizens have a lot of pride in our community and we want to keep it that way.”

If you see something, say something, the police department adds. Of late, police add that they have seen dumping at East University Drive off of North Sheridan Lane, as well as at the Lakeshore Drive-Fain Road intersection, although they have found other spots.

In Prescott Valley and in other areas in Arizona, it is illegal to dump trash and unwanted items on open land, the police stated in the release. Officers remind residents that several transfer stations are available for Quad Cities residents to drop off unwanted trash for a nominal fee.

“These are the appropriate places to dump your unwanted concrete, furniture, as well as other excess trash and household items,” the release added about the transfer stations.

If you see someone dumping items illegally, call the Prescott Valley Police Department’s non-emergency line at 928-772-9267 to file a report.

Officers ask that you provide as much information as possible in your report, including vehicle description and plate, suspect description, time of day, location and what items were being dumped.

Charges may be filed as a Class 1 misdemeanor or a Class 6 felony, depending on the circumstances. This can mean a fine or jail time.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department