Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 13
Weather  65.0
Growing Forward: Prescott Valley starting to reopen; positive steps being made

Marnie Uhl
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 9:19 a.m.

As we continue to live and deal with this new way of COVID-19 life, positive steps forward are being made in reopening our businesses and community.

The last executive order of the governor opened retail, restaurants, barbers and hair/nail salons. There are recommendations for safety and security for both the employees and customers; however, each business needs to determine its best plan and work accordingly.

The stay-at-home order is set to expire May 15 but it is recommended that social/physical distancing should still be followed.

Of course, everything is subject to change so we will continue to follow closely and report information on our website www.pvchamber.org/covid19 or on our biweekly eFlash and FB page.

Graduate Rockstars!

Class of 2020 you have a story to tell. Yes, you were not able to enjoy the last months of exciting senior activities such as prom, senior trip or graduation. But, you are bonded in a way that no other graduates can claim.

You are part of a unique group of alumni from across the world that will have never-ending stories of senior life and graduating in 2020.

We congratulate you!

Watch what you can do now, graduates!

And a special congratulations to our own Brady Cabral, Yavapai College Class of 2020.

Blast from the Past

The Town of Prescott Valley is bringing back drive-in movies! I remember them well. We had three very close to us the Vineland, San Gabriel and Valley drive-ins. What fun it was to throw the family into the car for a night at the movies.

Prescott Valley is planning two at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot. The first is on May 29 with “Space Jam” and then June 5 with “A League of their Own.”

The parking lot will open at 7 p.m., with the movies beginning at 7:45 p.m. Parking is limited, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

We continue to Count!

Yes, there is still time to fill out your Census questionnaire. Visit census2020.gov and take five minutes to make sure you count. And not that I am competitive but I hear Prescott Valley has one of the highest levels of response; however, we are not at 100%. Let’s make that happen.

Back in Business

Businesses are starting to reopen. Some say yay! Some say too soon. But either way it is the public’s choice as to their level of comfort in determining whether or not they are ready to get out of the house.

There are guidelines and recommendations for all businesses that are starting to reopen and we are confident that physical distancing, proper cleaning and sanitation and the use of masks will be a major part of each businesses opening plans.

The Yavapai County Community Health Services is a great resource for direction and marketing pieces for our businesses to use. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs for more information.

Star of the Month

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club for helping out the Town of Prescott Valley during the free dump day. Club members donated their time to pick up items for our seniors and disabled community and deliver to the dump site.

In addition they cleaned up their designated section of road along Highway 69 on March 9. This club roars and takes pride in serving the community!

Marnie Uhl is the CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.

