OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 13
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drive-in Movies! ‘Space Jam,’ ‘A League of Their Own’ set for May 29, June 5

The Prescott Valley Arts & Culture Commission will present two free drive-in movies in the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St., at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, and 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 5, to relieve stress tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Findlay Toyota Center’s parking lot will open at 7 p.m. on both nights. Parking is limited, and spots are available only on a first-come, first-serve basis. (PNI illustration)

The Prescott Valley Arts & Culture Commission will present two free drive-in movies in the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St., at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, and 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 5, to relieve stress tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Findlay Toyota Center’s parking lot will open at 7 p.m. on both nights. Parking is limited, and spots are available only on a first-come, first-serve basis. (PNI illustration)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 9:56 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Arts & Culture Commission will present two free drive-in movies in the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St., at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 29, and 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 5, to relieve stress tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Findlay Toyota Center’s parking lot will open at 7 p.m. on both nights. Parking is limited, and spots are available only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Watching a mirror-projected image on a giant, 50-foot inflatable screen from the comfort and safety of your vehicle, the first of the feature films, shown on May 29, will be “Space Jam,” Warner Bros.’ 1996 animated/live-action film featuring Bugs Bunny and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“A League of Their Own,” a 1992 comedy about the Rockford (Illinois) Peaches women’s pro baseball team from the 1940s and 1950s, which stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, follows on June 5.

“It is time to start planning on bringing Prescott Valley back to the way we were financially, economically and socially,” Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta stated in a Facebook post. “We encourage those attending to consider getting a takeout dinner to help support our local restaurants.”

Both movies will be screened on the north end of the parking lot’s dirt area, and drivers will be asked to face the front of their vehicles toward the screen.

“We will not be spacing out the cars,” Palguta said in a phone interview last week. “… You are not required to go to this. It is no different than walking in Walmart.”

Sound for the movies will be broadcast on an FM radio station. Bathrooms with sanitation stations will be available as well. There likely will not be any concessions, so you are encouraged to bring your own snacks.

“You can remain in your car the entire time and have no social/physical contact with another person should you choose,” Palguta added.

Palguta said he developed the idea for the drive-in movies to generate some positive vibes in Prescott Valley.

“This is a sign that we as a community will get through this together,” he added.

Chick-fil-A, Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group, and 89A Dental Care are collaborating to sponsor the drive-in movie nights.

“If you do not feel comfortable coming out to such an event, have COVID-19 or [have] been exposed, please stay home,” the mayor added. “… The only concern I have is not having enough room. This is the most popular [Facebook] post I’ve had ever. It was shared an unbelievable amount of times.”

For more information about the May 29 and June 5 events, call Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

Some of the information for this story was provided by Prescott Valley Communications Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Drive-in movies at Findlay Toyota Center slated for May 29, June 5
Enjoy a New Year's Eve Celebration & Fireworks in Prescott Valley, Dec. 31
Kornukopia Calendar: Dec. 27, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020
Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 28-March 8, 2020
Local in Brief: Quad Cities law enforcement agencies to increase patrols for Memorial Day weekend
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries