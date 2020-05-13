COVID-19 Update: 230 confirmed cases in Yavapai County, 'recoveries' explained

Yavapai County has tested 6,140 residents with 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up nine overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Wednesday morning, May 13.

There have been 37 reported recoveries and four deaths.

WHAT ARE 'RECOVERIES'

"Recoveries are determined as dedicated YCCHS staff re-interview individuals with early positive cases three to four weeks after the initial interview to check on their recovery," YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti explained. "Recovered means no new symptoms after two weeks."

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with seven persons under investigation (PUI) as of Monday afternoon.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, five PUIs on the West Campus in Prescott and one on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Locally, Prescott has 40 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 113, Mayer has 11, Dewey has eight, Chino Valley has eight, Paulden was five, and other Quad Cities has one. When a community has five or more confirmed positive cases the county removes them from the "Other Quad Cities" category and lists them separately on their daily updates, Farneti explained in an earlier report.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 165,810 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 12,176 positive cases and 594 deaths, up 32 overnight.

TESTING AT ALL LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

During a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey pledged to surge resources to those living and working in long-term care facilities. Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ explained that the state would be working with 147 long-term care facilities on a plan to test more than 16,000 residents and more than 11,000 staffers statewide.

"Our team has been working on that plan. That has been our top priority," Christ said.

The Arizona Health Care Association, the state's largest professional advocacy organization for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, has partnered with Sonora Quest to conduct more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests in the next two to three weeks at nursing homes, said Dave Voepel, the association's executive director. He acknowledged that testing 150 facilities was just a first step. He said the state had about 2,500 assisted-living homes, and hope to get to them in the next phase.

FINAL DAY OF ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING SATURDAY

The final day of the Arizona Testing Blitz is Saturday, May 16, at the following locations:

-Spectrum Healthcare - 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between three to five business days.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.