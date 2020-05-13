Coloring contest inspired by Hopi artist Abel Nash

Prescott’s Museum of Indigenous People (MIP), formally known as the Smoki Museum, is holding a coloring contest that was inspired by Hopi artist Abel Nash and his illustrations to help keep people busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MIP’s announcement of the contest on its Facebook page has exploded, reaching more than 53,000 people and garnering over 6,000 engagements, which include likes, shares and comments, according to the museum’s social media manager Andrew Johnson-Schmidt. Word of the contest has even reached other libraries across the country and Indigenous People museums overseas, including ones in Canada and Zurich, Switzerland.

“Abel is an amazing new Hopi artist who designed our new logo for the Museum of Indigenous People and just like the rest of us, Abel was sitting at home pretty bored,” said Cindy Gresser, executive director at the museum. “So he started creating these amazing coloring pages and he wanted to be able to share them with everybody.”

Nash was hired by the MIP to be its logo designer and designer of Dawa artwork earlier this year. In his younger days, he never partook in any formal art training but he was raised in a family on the reservation where expressing oneself through art was the norm.

Nash had a knack for watercolor and acrylic painting of traditional pottery designs and would also carve during high school to help his family financially. After graduating from high school, he then attended culinary school and worked at couple of restaurants in Scottsdale before his sister bought him some paint and a canvas and persuaded him to pick up drawing again.

Now six years into being a full-time artist, Nash didn’t have a platform to promote his new coloring pages that he began producing during the COVID-19 outbreak. MIP picked up on his idea and not only uploaded his work to its social platforms, but started a contest in which participants can download one of his select coloring pages and submit their entry for a chance to win a prize.

“It’s been actually great getting out there and I didn’t expect it to blow up as big as it has,” Nash said. “I have a couple of friends in Austria and Italy that have actually shared the coloring pages there. So it’s getting worldwide and it’s gone way past whatever I expected it to.”

The select coloring page that’s being used for the contest is a new one by Nash that depicts a hummingbird feeding on some flowers. Contestants are to color in the black and white sketch with whatever tools they choose, whether it be with crayons, watercolors, markers, etc. Entries will be judged by Nash himself.

To download the coloring page, visit the MIP website at ow.ly/FnSy50zreri, download it and then print the hummingbird illustration and entry form. Color in Nash’s illustration, fill out the entry form and then email both to info@museumofindigenouspeople.org by May 30. Entries can also be physically mailed to 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, AZ, 86301.

The contest winners be announced on the MIP’s Facebook page on June 15. There will be an Adult Prize (21 and older) that includes $100 and a painting by Nash, a Teen Prize (12 to 20) of $50, a Junior Prize (7 to 11) of $25 and a Tiny Tot Prize (6 and younger) of $25.

“That’s what I really like about these things is letting everybody be really creative with their own style,” Nash said. “People don’t realize how much talent they actually have and I guess that’s what a lot of this time has been is people sitting down and being creative with their time. And that’s what I like to see the most.”