Church News: Week of May 14, 2020

Prescott Church of the Nazarene Worship will be live-streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log on and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update during the COVID-19 crisis. You can also follow us on Facebook for the most current information.

Prescott Community Church invites you to online worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday via pccaz.org. The service may also be viewed later on YouTube.org on the Prescott Community Church channel. Worship includes traditional hymns, contemporary music and a message this Sunday by Pastor Corinne, “I’m Going to Be a Bridge Builder.”

Sixth Sunday of Easter – An Inspiring View. We gather to hear the risen Lord as He appears and speaks to us in no less a real way than when He appeared and spoke to the first disciples. Still online worship for this week. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. Saving Grace LCMS, Chino Valley.

A Whole World of Wonder – 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17. Services at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation will be held online. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. In a song, written by Unitarian Universalist composer Tom Benjamin, we sing of wonder. Rev. Patty Willis asks what gives you a sense of wonder?

Unity of Prescott – Sunday services are now online only. You can view the service, and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message, every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The message for Sunday, May 17, is “Standing on the I AM.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

“Lessons We Have Learned by Self Isolating” is the topic for the May 17 online service for Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. The 11 a.m. service will be a discussion of this unique situation by those that Zoom in. Please join us. Go to puuf.net for instructions.

Shabbat Behar/BeChukotai – As we finish Leviticus, we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, are finding good online service links. Torah discussion May 16 will be on the consequences of health choices. Be strong! Be safe! Details, consultations and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome! 928-445-1710.

Prescott United Methodist Church, Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W Gurley St. Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:15 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

The Word Of Faith – at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).