Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 12
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Stage 2 fire restrictions underway in Arizona

Wildland firefighters position along the perimeter of the Pemberton Fire with flame torches at the ready for firing operations Aug. 14, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy, file)

Wildland firefighters position along the perimeter of the Pemberton Fire with flame torches at the ready for firing operations Aug. 14, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 7:36 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 12, 2020 8:02 PM

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) put in place Stage 2 fire restrictions Tuesday, May 12, according to a release.

“Fire restrictions are a tool many agencies use to restrict activities known to be the most common causes of wildfires,” a May 11 news release stated. “Continued dry conditions and an increase in wildfire activity throughout Arizona have led agencies to implement fire restrictions. Preventing wildfires keeps communities and firefighters safe; reducing their risk and exposure to injury, smoke, and disease.”

The news release added that if weather conditions improve, and the risk of wildfires has been reduced, fire restrictions will be removed, and lawful activities may continue.

A violation of posted restrictions could result in citations, fines, jail time or reimbursement of the cost to extinguish the fire and/or rehabilitate the fire area, the news released added.

Under the restrictions, the following activities are prohibited on all BLM and BOR administered lands in Arizona:

• No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove. Propane and pressurized liquid or gas stoves, and grills or lanterns that have shut-off valves may be used where there is at least 6 feet or more space cleared of flammable material, such as grass and brush.

• No smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building.

• No welding or using any torch, metal cutting or grinding equipment.

• No operating any tools with an internal combustion engine, such as a chainsaw or similar power tools.

• No discharging a firearm, except when engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.

• No setting off fireworks, exploding targets, or incendiary devices, which are prohibited year-round.

The following activities are banned on all Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management state trust and unincorporated private lands (all state-owned and managed lands, except those south of the Grand Canyon in Coconino County):

• No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove. Propane and pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that have shut-off valves may be used where there is an area of at least 6 feet or more space cleared of flammable material, such as grass and brush.

• No smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building.

• No operating any tool with an internal combustion engine. Chainsaw use is restricted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and no one is allowed to use a welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame using explosives.

• No discharging a firearm, except when engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

• No recreational target shooting and no fireworks, which are prohibited on state lands year-round.

Information for this story provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

