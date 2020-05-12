OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 12
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott AD Missy Townsend named Certified Mater Athletic Administrator
Prep Athletics

Prescott Athletic Director Missy Townsend. (Courier file photo)

Prescott Athletic Director Missy Townsend. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 7:33 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Missy Townsend, athletic director at Prescott High School, has been recognized as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Townsend demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It is culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.

“I’m happy just because it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and I knew that I wanted to earn this certification,” Townsend said of this three-year dissertation-like project. “I’m a big believer in professional development and trying to constantly learn and keep growing as a professional in whatever you do. I’ve tried to encourage my coaches to do the same thing and as an educator, that’s something we fundamentally believe in. So for me in this position as an athletic director, it was one of the ways I felt I could do that.”

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.

Townsend is now one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

Information provided by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Taking a ride with Badger pride
Townsend to replace Goligoski as Prescott High athletic director
Letter: Physical exams
Column: How high school athletics works for your kids
Prescott High School ‘Dome’ a treasured educational landmark
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries