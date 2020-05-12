Prescott AD Missy Townsend named Certified Mater Athletic Administrator

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) has announced that Missy Townsend, athletic director at Prescott High School, has been recognized as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Townsend demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It is culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.

“I’m happy just because it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and I knew that I wanted to earn this certification,” Townsend said of this three-year dissertation-like project. “I’m a big believer in professional development and trying to constantly learn and keep growing as a professional in whatever you do. I’ve tried to encourage my coaches to do the same thing and as an educator, that’s something we fundamentally believe in. So for me in this position as an athletic director, it was one of the ways I felt I could do that.”

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.

Townsend is now one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

Information provided by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.