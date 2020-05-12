OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 12
Pet of the Week: Seth

Seth and his siblings were found abandoned. (Chino Valley Animal Shelter.)

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:05 p.m.

Meet Seth, an approximately 7-week-old mixed breed.

Seth and his siblings were found abandoned. We do not know what breed(s) mom and dad are. What we do know is that these puppies are as cute as can be! They are loving and playful and full of puppy energy.

They are not old enough to be spayed/neutered, but that surgery is included in their adoption fee, as well as a rabies vaccination, microchip and a DAPP and Bordetella vaccination.

If you would like to set up an appointment to meet Seth or his siblings, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

