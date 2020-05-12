CVUSD gives updates on plans for canceled school year

In a brief Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting, members continued to discuss plans for the rest of the canceled school year and the next school year.

One of the biggest questions that still remains is when the graduation ceremony for the Chino Valley High School seniors will take place.

After discussing the plan with Chino Valley Principal Heidi Wolf, student council advisor Ivette D’Angelo and senior class officers, Superintendent John Scholl told the board that an in-person ceremony will most likely take place in July at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

However, Scholl assured that nothing is finalized yet and also said that if COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions are still in place by then, then those rules will be enforced at the graduation one way or another.

The Findlay Toyota Center has multiple dates open around the middle of July, according to Scholl.

Caps, Gowns, tassels and cords will be distributed on Wednesday, May 13. Student Council also voted to purchase 150 18x24-inch yard signs that read “Cougar Strong” and “Congratulations Class of 2020.” Students will receive those signs for free along with their graduation attire, but they will also be on sale for $12 at the high school office.

SUPER SODEXO

CVUSD, which has been working with Sodexo to provide children and families with meals during the pandemic, said its numbers have taken quite the leap compared to 2019. Scholl told the board that when comparing April 2019 to April 2020, the district provided 2,000 more breakfasts and 10,000 more lunches this year.

Of course, much of that is due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has sparked a higher need for basic resources for families in the community. The spike in numbers is also due to CVUSD and Sodexo providing food to all children under 18 years old, and not just district students.

Meals are handed out at Territorial Middle School two days a week as families can go on Monday to pick up three days’ worth of meals and on Wednesday to pick up four days’ worth of meal. CVUSD is also running bus routes in which buses will deliver meals to different part of the community.

Lastly, CVUSD received a donation of 3,000 pairs of socks from Bomba. A pair of those Bomba socks was passed out with every meal on Wednesday, May 6.

AN ALL-CHINO VALLEY FINAL

On April 23, Chino Valley High School agriculture teach Kevin Hicks was named the Arizona Agriculture Teachers Association (AATA) Black Canyon District Teacher of the Year. He is now currently in the running for AATA Teacher of the Year award and is up against Casey Farnsworth, who was a former agriculture teacher and student at Chino Valley High School. Farnsworth currently teaches at Casa Grande Union High School.

2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR

When asked by board member Sherry Brown on whether the next school year will have an earlier start date, Scholl said that he predicts the district to actually have a later start date than usual because of the virus.

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.