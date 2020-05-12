OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 12
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 221 confirmed cases, officials warn of inflammatory disease in children

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 11:33 a.m.

photo

Yavapai County has 221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up 25 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Tuesday morning, May 12.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 5,320 residents (4,083 PCR tests, 1,237 antibody tests) with 221 positives, 20 recovered and four deaths. The YCCHS staff continue to critically assess test data as it comes in.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with 10 persons under investigation (PUI) as of Monday afternoon.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, seven PUIs on the West Campus in Prescott and one on the East Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Locally, Prescott has 40 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 95, Mayer has 10, Dewey has eight, Chino Valley has eight, and other Quad Cities has six.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 159,092 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 11,736 positive cases and 562 deaths, up 20 overnight.

ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING

· Spectrum Healthcare administered 493 COVID-19 tests at their drive-up sites in Prescott and Cottonwood on Saturday, May 9. They will be offering testing again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

· Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s team provided 350 tests in Prescott Valley, and will be offering the free testing again from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16.

Results from last Saturday's local testing blitz are expected later in the week.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN COVID-19

A new development causing concerns among health officials worldwide is a multi-system inflammatory disease in children with COVID-19. On Monday, New York health officials said they were investigating nearly 100 cases of what is being called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, or PIMS, that has proven to be fatal in some children.

The coronavirus has largely spared children, but pediatricians across the world have recently started to alert epidemiologists to cases of PIMS. Parents need to be aware of this syndrome; however, they do not need to panic, YCCHS said in their release.

Symptoms of PIMS can include fever, rash, reddish eyes, swollen lymph nodes and sharp abdominal pain. The symptoms do not usually include the two common hallmarks of COVID-19, which are cough and shortness of breath. The syndrome can bear some resemblance to a rare childhood illness called Kawasaki disease, but as doctors learn more they are emphasizing that the two conditions are not the same. 

WHAT IS REMDESIVIR?

Remdesivir doesn’t cure coronavirus. Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum experimental antiviral drug which may speed up recovery from a COVID-19 infection, and may be the best currently available treatment against a virus that’s on a global rampage. Late last week, the FDA authorized emergency use (AEU) of the antiviral drug, however no drugs are currently FDA-approved for treating COVID-19, and Remdesivir will still need formal approval. The move for AEU came on the heels of preliminary results from a clinical trial that found patients treated with Remdesivir had a 31% faster recovery than those who received a placebo. Average recovery was shortened to 11 days from 15 days, and the drug also slightly decreased the likelihood of dying from COVID-19.

Supply of Remdesivir is limited, and it's currently reserved for the sickest COVID-19 patients — those with blood oxygen levels at or below 94 percent and who require supplemental oxygen. The White House and FEMA have stepped in to help coordinate distribution.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 196 confirmed cases, doctors finding virus unpredictable
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 75 confirmed cases, what do patients have in common?
Update: 2nd death due to COVID-19 reported in Yavapai County
COVID-19 Update: 73 confirmed cases; why physical distancing and masks?
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County remains at 76 confirmed cases, CDC releases 6 new symptoms
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries