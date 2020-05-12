Chino Valley fugitive wanted for allegedly fleeing scene of accident arrested

Wanted for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident involving injuries after rolling a truck he was driving, Grant Prevatt, 23, of Chino Valley, was arrested by police Tuesday morning in Prescott Valley.

Several tips as to the whereabouts of Prevatt led Northern Investigations detectives to a home in the 7200 block of Pueblo Avenue in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, May 12.

With assistance from a U.S. Marshalls Office team out of Flagstaff, K9 deputies and Prescott Valley Police officers, the property was contained and a consent search of the home was underway.

During the search, 20-year-old Juliann Strickland was found hiding inside a laundry room behind a washer/dryer after more than 10 minutes of announcements directing anyone inside to exit.

Inside the garage, detectives noticed an attic access panel with fresh fingerprints. Strickland maintained Prevatt was not in the attic after being asked several times obviously hoping Prevatt would not be discovered, thus hindering the investigation.

Detectives attempted to contact Prevatt and there was no immediate response. When options to obtain his cooperation were shared (dog, gas), Prevatt made himself known and eventually surrendered.

Prevatt was booked on the parole violation warrant. He is also awaiting charges on multiple felonies resulting from the May 5 collision incident in Paulden including criminal damage, endangerment (three counts), reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Strickland, who is on active probation, was booked for hindering prosecution, a felony and later released pending court.

“The Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for the numerous phone calls regarding this fugitive,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in a statement. “We are also indebted to the work of the Flagstaff U.S. Marshall team as their assistance was invaluable.”