$10K reward offered to help find potential Chino Valley homicide victims David Batten, Elissa Landry

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads local law enforcement to the location of potential Chino Valley homicide victims David Batten and Elissa Landry, a release stated Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re working very closely with the Chino Valley Police Department to locate to individuals, David Batten, and Elissa Landry. Law enforcement believes they are both victims of a homicide,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said in a video released by Yavapai Silent Witness. “We also believe that these two victims were placed somewhere in the rural Yavapai County in the greater Chino Valley area. Please help us locate these victims.”

The Chino Valley Police Department and YCSO continue to diligently work to find Batten, 45, and Landry, 28, of Chino Valley, who were reported missing April 23. They were last seen April 19 with 24-year-old Mitchel Mincks, who later was arrested on an unrelated warrant in Waterloo, Iowa.

A May 2 release from Chino Valley PD reported both Batten and Landry may be possibly deceased.

“Thanks to a generous donation from the family, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $10,000 reward to find them. Please be out there looking, and if you have information, please contact us,” Director of Yavapai Silent Witness Chris Wilson said in the video.

Chino Valley PD sent investigators to interview Mincks in Waterloo, but so far he has refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

BACKGROUND

According to Chino Valley Police, either Batten or Landry, or both, may be dead after officers “located evidence at and away” from Batten’s residents in Chino Valley “indicating Elissa and/or David are deceased, a May 2 news release stated.

On April 25 and 26, Chino Valley PD was assisted by YCSO with a ground and air search in the area of Highway 89 and Drake Road. The search turned up only cell phones belonging to Landry and Batten, police said.

DESCRIPTION

• David Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. David goes by the name “Nick.”

• Elissa Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Elissa goes by the name “Ellie.”

CONTACT

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Batten or Landry, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com.

“Help us, help Chino Valley, help the family find these two victims,” Mascher said.