OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 12
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

$10K reward offered to help find potential Chino Valley homicide victims David Batten, Elissa Landry

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of potential Chino Valley homicide victims of David Batten, left, and Elissa Landry, who were last seen alive April 19. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com. (YCSO/Courtesy)

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of potential Chino Valley homicide victims of David Batten, left, and Elissa Landry, who were last seen alive April 19. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 4:56 p.m.

Reward Offered to assist Law Enforcement in locating the bodies of likely homicide victims by Yavapai County Sheriff

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads local law enforcement to the location of potential Chino Valley homicide victims David Batten and Elissa Landry, a release stated Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re working very closely with the Chino Valley Police Department to locate to individuals, David Batten, and Elissa Landry. Law enforcement believes they are both victims of a homicide,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said in a video released by Yavapai Silent Witness. “We also believe that these two victims were placed somewhere in the rural Yavapai County in the greater Chino Valley area. Please help us locate these victims.”

photo

Mitchel Mincks, 24. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The Chino Valley Police Department and YCSO continue to diligently work to find Batten, 45, and Landry, 28, of Chino Valley, who were reported missing April 23. They were last seen April 19 with 24-year-old Mitchel Mincks, who later was arrested on an unrelated warrant in Waterloo, Iowa.

A May 2 release from Chino Valley PD reported both Batten and Landry may be possibly deceased.

“Thanks to a generous donation from the family, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $10,000 reward to find them. Please be out there looking, and if you have information, please contact us,” Director of Yavapai Silent Witness Chris Wilson said in the video.

Chino Valley PD sent investigators to interview Mincks in Waterloo, but so far he has refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

BACKGROUND

According to Chino Valley Police, either Batten or Landry, or both, may be dead after officers “located evidence at and away” from Batten’s residents in Chino Valley “indicating Elissa and/or David are deceased, a May 2 news release stated.

On April 25 and 26, Chino Valley PD was assisted by YCSO with a ground and air search in the area of Highway 89 and Drake Road. The search turned up only cell phones belonging to Landry and Batten, police said.

DESCRIPTION

• David Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. David goes by the name “Nick.”

• Elissa Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Elissa goes by the name “Ellie.”

CONTACT

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Batten or Landry, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or visit yavapaisw.com.

“Help us, help Chino Valley, help the family find these two victims,” Mascher said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police still looking for missing, endangered Chino Valley residents
Endangered Chino Valley subjects missing as of Tuesday evening
1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report
1 of 2 attempted homicide suspects arrested by SWAT; Dewey man still sought
Catch 22 — Day 7: Prescott man wanted for sexual conduct with minor
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries