COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 196 confirmed cases, doctors filing virus unpredictable

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 11, 2020 11:55 a.m.

Yavapai County has 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up 16 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Monday morning, May 11.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 4,776 residents (3,956 PCR tests, 820 antibody tests) with 196 positives, 13 recovered and four deaths.

With 4,580 negative tests, the county continues to have a negative test rate of about 96%.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with eight persons under investigation (PUI) as of Sunday afternoon.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, seven PUIs on the west Campus in Prescott and four on the east Campus in Prescott Valley.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

Locally, Prescott has 33 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley has 92, Mayer has 10, Dewey has eight, Chino Vally has seven, and other Quad Cities has six.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 150,241 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 11,380 positive cases and 542 deaths, up six from Sunday.

ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING

· Spectrum Healthcare administered 493 COVID-19 tests at their drive-up sites in Prescott and Cottonwood on Saturday, May 9. They will be offering testing again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

· Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s team provided 350 tests in Prescott Valley, and will be offering the free testing again from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16.

Results from the local testing blitz are expected later in the week.

WHAT DOCTORS ARE DISCOVERING

There is widespread recognition among doctors involved with COCIV-19 treatment and research that the novel coronavirus is far more unpredictable than a simple respiratory virus, YCCHS said in their Monday release. Often it attacks the lungs, but it can also strike anywhere from the brain to the toes. Many doctors are focused on treating the inflammatory reactions it triggers and its capacity to cause blood clots, even as they struggle to help patients breathe.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

