Adoption Spotlight: Two sets of sisters looking for their forever homes

Sisters Alyssa and Ashley

Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving; believing everyone deserves a second chance. Alyssa dreams of becoming a photographer or an EMT. Ashley also dreams of being an EMT and of someday earning a Ph.D.

Sisters Tieyasiajane and Arionna

Tieyasiajan and Arionna are energetic sisters who bring smiles and laughter everywhere they go! Tieyasiajane, who goes by TJ, is a natural-born leader with talents in dancing and baking, while Arionna is charismatic and sociable and loves to braid hair.

Get to know these Arizona sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.