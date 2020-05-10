Yavapai County at 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Yavapai County has reached 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up from 178 just 24 hours earlier, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services release Sunday morning.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 4,561 residents (3,904 PCR tests, 657 antibody tests) with 180 positives, 13 recovered and four deaths.

With 4,381 negative tests, the county continues to have a negative test rate of about 96%.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with seven persons under investigation (PUI) as of Saturday afternoon.



In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, seven PUIs on the West Campus in Prescott Valley and three on the East Campus in Prescott.

The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 137,739 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 11,119 positive cases and 536 deaths, up just four from Saturday (532).

DOCTOR

Although COVID-19 has dominated the news, other health problems have not disappeared. So, when should you see your doctor? And should you do it through an in-person appointment or telemedicine?

When should I go to the emergency room (ER)? Doctors across the country have noticed that that patients with heart attacks, appendicitis, and mild strokes are arriving later than they should to the emergency room.

You should go to the ER if you are experiencing symptoms that could be potentially life-threatening or cause harm if they are not addressed immediately. Examples of these symptoms include chest pain, difficulty breathing, face drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulty, or acute injury or trauma. Similarly, if you are in immense pain, you should not hesitate to call 9-1-1 or go to an ER.

When should I call my doctor? Perhaps you’ve noticed abnormal swelling in one of your limbs, pain in your abdomen, a strange lump or sudden weight gain. Ideally you should call your health care provider for urgent symptoms that don’t require an ER visit. If you don’t have a primary care physician, you might call or seek out a local urgent care clinic.



For patients who have medical issues such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart or kidney disease, along with a change in health status such as swelling in legs, shortness of breath, chest pain or a temperature, it’s really hard to evaluate in an appropriate manner through telehealth, and these patients should call the office, instead of emailing or using a patient portal, so the doctor can triage over the phone and, likely, have them come in.

Specialists are also seeing patients for some ongoing or urgent issues, you should not hesitate to call their offices.

Anything needing a physical examination, or a formal assessment before treating, needs to be done in person. For newborns with immune systems that are not fully developed, who also need consistent weight checks, it’s still important to continue to see their pediatricians on schedule.

Patients receiving cancer treatment or those who are on dialysis also need to go to all their regularly scheduled appointments.

Other regular healthcare visits may require careful discussion with your provider.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.