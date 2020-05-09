OFFERS
Reward: Sheriff's Office seeking information to identify suspect(s) who shot at a home, vehicles
$1,000 is offered by Yavapai Silent Witness

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 10:28 a.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is seeking information to identify the suspect(s) who shot at a Cottonwood home and vehicles on two occasions, and Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward, according to a May 9 news release.

On April 28, YCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Prairie Lane in Cottonwood. Through the investigation, deputies and detectives learned sometime around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, unknown persons entered the property and shot several rounds striking at least two vehicles.

Additionally, two other vehicles had their tires slashed and another bullet was found to have struck a side of the occupied home, the Sheriff's Office reported.

On May 3, deputies again were dispatched to the same address for an additional report of shots fired. Residents stated that during the nighttime hours on May 3, several gunshots were again heard at the property. Deputies discovered two vehicles had their tires slashed. Several bullet casings were found in the front yard of the property, and two other vehicles had been struck by bullets.

Detectives are following up with the information gathered so far while seeking help from anyone who could provide further leads or the identity of suspects.

Anonymous tips may be called into to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submitted on online at www.yavapaisw.com.

Information given directly to Silent Witness leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case could result in an award up to $1,000. Those with information may also call the detective in charge, Chuck Owens, at 928-554-8606.

Information provided by the YCSO.

