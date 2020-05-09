OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 09
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Reservations required for picking up held items curbside at Prescott Public Library

Prescott Public Library staff is providing curbside service on items that have been placed on hold, and city officials stress that reservations are required to pick up items. (Courier file)

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 8:03 p.m.

Although Prescott Public Library staff is providing curbside service on items that have been placed on hold, city officials stress that reservations are required to pick up items.

Once patrons are notified that their holds are available, they should:

• Schedule a pickup time on the library’s online events calendar at www.prescottlibrary.info, or by calling the library at 928-777-1526. “Do not schedule a pickup time until you have been notified that your holds are ready,” a city news release states.

• Bring a face mask and a piece of paper with your last name written in big letters.

• Arrive no earlier than the start of your time slot and approach the library from the south on Marina Street.

• Pop the car trunk or open a passenger window. “Staff will place items in your car,” says the release.

“Librarians are also standing by to place holds on books, DVDs, and other library materials for you,” says the news release. Hours for curbside pickup and information assistance are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Other points for patrons include:

• Library staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and they ask that patrons wear a mask and stay in their car.

• Items on hold have been quarantined for 72 hours.

• Book drops around town are open, including a drop at the end of the library alley, just before Goodwin Street. See a complete list at: prescottlibrary.info/how-do-i/return-items.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

