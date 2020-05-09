OFFERS
Rattlesnake bites are up in Arizona as weather heats up

A Western Diamondback Rattlesnake. (Courier File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 11:25 a.m.

PHOENIX — More people in in Arizona are being bit rattlesnakes as the weather heats up, and researchers are warning not just hikers but anyone who spends time outdoors to be on the lookout.

According to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center in Tucson and the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix, there have been 56 rattlesnake bites this year.

Most of those happened in April alone, which saw a huge spike in bites from the previous month.

The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center says roughly 25% of rattlesnake bites happen to people gardening or doing yard work.

Anyone who is bitten by a rattlesnake should get to the hospital quickly.

