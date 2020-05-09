Prescott plans to allow minimized in-person attendance at council meetings

In what could be the last regular meeting conducted without an in-person public presence, the Prescott City Council will hear the latest report on the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

The council will conduct its regular voting meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The meeting will kick off with a report from Mayor Greg Mengarelli on the COVID-19 situation.

Along with any news on the pandemic from Monday and Tuesday, the report could also include information about how the City Council will open back up its meetings to the public, Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said Friday.

Although he stressed that city officials are still working out the details, Heiney said some of the plans might be available in time for the Tuesday update.

A news release from the city stated: “Staff is working on a solution for allowing minimized in-person attendance by the public, keeping social distancing requirements in mind, moving forward.”

Heiney said that could apply to the council’s next regular voting meeting on May 26. Among the details being worked out is a determination on how many people would be allowed in the council chambers at a time under the social-distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, council meetings are aired live on Channel 64, and Facebook Live. Questions are allowed to be submitted online, in advance of the meeting at: www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/speaker-request-form/.

The news release also noted that City of Prescott boards, commissions, and committees will conduct meetings via Zoom for the month of May, and “staff is working on a solution for allowing minimized in-person attendance by the public, keeping social distancing requirements in mind, beginning in June.”

In other action on Tuesday, the council will:

• Conduct a closed-door executive session at 1 p.m. to discuss the ongoing negotiations on the Arizona Eco Development plans.

• Consider awarding a $1.4 million contract to Fann Contracting, Inc., for the Sundog Ranch Road water main upsizing project.

