OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 09
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott plans to allow minimized in-person attendance at council meetings
Tuesday’s council meeting will include update on COVID-19 pandemic

The Prescott City Council conducted its Tuesday, March 24, voting meeting virtually to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The council heard a report on the many city actions that have occurred because of the virus. (Screenshot/Courier)

The Prescott City Council conducted its Tuesday, March 24, voting meeting virtually to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The council heard a report on the many city actions that have occurred because of the virus. (Screenshot/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: May 9, 2020 8:16 p.m.

In what could be the last regular meeting conducted without an in-person public presence, the Prescott City Council will hear the latest report on the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

The council will conduct its regular voting meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The meeting will kick off with a report from Mayor Greg Mengarelli on the COVID-19 situation.

Along with any news on the pandemic from Monday and Tuesday, the report could also include information about how the City Council will open back up its meetings to the public, Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said Friday.

Although he stressed that city officials are still working out the details, Heiney said some of the plans might be available in time for the Tuesday update.

A news release from the city stated: “Staff is working on a solution for allowing minimized in-person attendance by the public, keeping social distancing requirements in mind, moving forward.”

Heiney said that could apply to the council’s next regular voting meeting on May 26. Among the details being worked out is a determination on how many people would be allowed in the council chambers at a time under the social-distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, council meetings are aired live on Channel 64, and Facebook Live. Questions are allowed to be submitted online, in advance of the meeting at: www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/speaker-request-form/.

The news release also noted that City of Prescott boards, commissions, and committees will conduct meetings via Zoom for the month of May, and “staff is working on a solution for allowing minimized in-person attendance by the public, keeping social distancing requirements in mind, beginning in June.”

In other action on Tuesday, the council will:

• Conduct a closed-door executive session at 1 p.m. to discuss the ongoing negotiations on the Arizona Eco Development plans.

• Consider awarding a $1.4 million contract to Fann Contracting, Inc., for the Sundog Ranch Road water main upsizing project.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-related impacts to budget up for review by Prescott City Council
Prescott City Council to give COVID-19 updates March 24
Prescott Valley alters Town Council meeting rules in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
Chino Valley takes precautions for council meeting
Prescott Council aims to aid small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries