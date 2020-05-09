Obituary: Patricia A Glasgow

Patricia A Glasgow, age 90, passed away on April 20, 2020, due to Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Born February 2, 1930 in Lubbock, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Louis DE Wolf Washburn and Evelyn Clara Washburn.

Patricia grew up in Southern California, spending summers at the beach. She married her junior high school sweetheart, Ronald Steel Glasgow on July 29, 1951. Patricia loved fishing, backpacking, hiking, archeology and traveling the world.

Survivors include her 2 daughters, Glenna Neihart of Prescott and Gail Kreyche of Littleton, Colo.; 2 grandsons, Brett and Neil Kreyche; 4 great granddaughters, Riley, Taylor, Avery and Chandler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron S. Glasgow.

Patricia will be missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

