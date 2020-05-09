COVID-19 Update: 3 more confirmed cases brings Yavapai County total to 178

Yavapai County has tested 4,356 residents for the coronavirus (COVID-19) - with 352 more reported tests since Friday - for 178 positives, 13 recovered, and four deaths, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services' Saturday morning, May 9, report.

Across Arizona, 128,940 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 10,960 positive cases and 532 deaths, the state Health Services reports.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, with five persons under investigation (PUI), the county stated Saturday.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one hospitalization with COVID-19, and five PUIs on the West Campus, and four on the East Campus.

The VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

The totals locally include 31 confirmed cases in Prescott; 76 in Prescott Valley; eight, Dewey; 10, Mayer; seven, Chino Valley; and six in Other Quad Cities areas.

ANTIBODY TESTS

Antibody blood tests, also called antibody tests, check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus, the YCCHS stated Saturday.

Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections.

Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose someone as being currently sick with COVID-19. To see if you have a current infection, you need a viral test, which checks respiratory samples, such as a swab from inside your nose.

These are the tests offered during the Arizona Blitz Testing today, May 9, and Saturday, May 16, by Spectrum Healthcare and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

The Arizona Blitz Testing continues at:

-Spectrum Healthcare, 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This is not an antibody test. Antibody tests can also be administered but only with a doctor's order. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to noon. The drive-thru free testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between three and five business days. There is no charge for this community service.

Call your healthcare provider to get an antibody test – or check out the testing sites listed at www.yavapai.us/chs.

If you test positive:

• A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus.

• It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again. This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus.

• If you have no symptoms, you likely do not have an active infection and no additional follow-up is needed.

• If you have symptoms and meet other guidelines for testing, you would need another type of test called a nucleic acid test, or viral test. This test uses respiratory samples, such as a swab from inside your nose, to confirm COVID-19. An antibody test cannot tell if you are currently sick with COVID-19.

• It’s possible you might test positive for antibodies and you might not have or have ever had symptoms of COVID-19. This is known as having an asymptomatic infection, or an infection without symptoms.

If you test negative:

• If you test negative for COVID-19 antibodies, you probably did not have a previous infection that has gotten better. However, you could have a current infection. It’s possible you could still get sick if you

have been exposed to the virus recently, since antibodies don’t show up for one to three weeks after infection. This means you could still spread the virus.

• Some people may take even longer to develop antibodies, and some people may not develop antibodies.

• If you have symptoms and meet other guidelines for testing, you would need another type of test called a nucleic acid test, or viral test. This test uses respiratory samples, such as a swab from inside your nose, to confirm COVID-19. An antibody test cannot tell if you are currently sick with COVID-19.

MORE INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends, call 2-1-1.

• #Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.