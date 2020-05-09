OFFERS
Chino Valley man, 23, sought for fleeing the scene of collision
YCSO says minors endangered, injured; suspect also sought on parole violation, reward offered

Grant Prevatt, 23, of Chino Valley is being sought by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. Prevatt is a white man, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes with numerous tattoos. He frequents the Chino Valley and Paulden areas, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, May 9, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 9, 2020 1:49 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 5, just after 2 a.m., 23-year-old Grant Prevatt of Chino Valley allegedly committed criminal damage, endangerment (three counts), reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries after rolling a truck he was driving, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The crash that involved Prevatt took place in the 24800 block of North Mitchell Lane, Paulden.

Prevatt is also wanted by the Arizona Department of Corrections on parole violations, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported. A fugitive parole warrant has been issued.

On May 5, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a truck rollover in Paulden and, upon arrival in the area, a 16-year-old girl approached deputies saying her friend was injured and needed help.

The victims had been given a ride from the crash site back to their car by a Good Samaritan, said Dwight D'Evelyn, spokesman for the YCSO. Inside that vehicle, deputies saw another 16-year-old girl laying across the seat, bleeding and possibly having a seizure.

Another 15-year-old girl, also a passenger, was present, he said. While EMS personnel treated the trio of victims, deputies learned the driver of the truck, Prevatt, fled the scene after the crash.

The victims indicated that earlier they met at a house in Paulden and got into a truck driven by Prevatt with another male adult passenger. Prevatt reportedly drove the truck in an erratic fashion, "fishtailing," etc., when the truck slid sideways and rolled, the YCSO stated in a news release.

The teen who sustained serious injuries was not wearing a seat belt.

After the collision, Prevatt kicked out the windshield and told them he was a felon and needed to run away, D'Evelyn said. A Good Samaritan saw the wreck and stopped to give aid and drove the girls back to their car as they were intending to go to the hospital. That is when deputies and fire personnel arrived.

Deputies eventually located the truck and the adult passenger, a friend of Prevatt, who also confirmed Prevatt was the driver. The male passenger was complaining of chest pain and was transported to the hospital.

Deputies later contacted the injured teen at the hospital. She was in stable condition at that time, according to the news release.

If anyone has information on Prevatt’s whereabouts, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Your anonymous tip may also be submitted online at www.yavapaisw.com. A $350 cash reward is being offered if the tip leads to an arrest.

Those with information may also contact YCSO Detective Deron Franklin at 928-777-7272.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

