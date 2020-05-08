OFFERS
Fri, May 08
Yavapai County extends emergency declaration 60 days
Originally Published: May 8, 2020 12:24 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, May 8, 2020 12:34 PM

At the regular meeting of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors on May 6, the supervisors voted to extend the county’s emergency declaration for another 60 days.

“I would like to ask that we extend this out 60 days from today’s date instead of the specific date of June 5th, which is only four weeks away,” Chairman Craig Brown said.

This declaration can be canceled at any time, if the board members feel the COVID-19 crisis has ended, according to a news release from the county.

Extending the declaration, while the state of Arizona is also under an emergency declaration, allows the county to receive state and federal funding to cover the additional expenses related to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

MEETINGS

With the Board of Supervisors' extension of the emergency declaration, in doing so it extended the closure of all public meetings to the community for an additional 60 days.

Public meetings will remain closed to the public, but anyone can send their comments or concerns to the Clerk of the Board on current agenda issues, the news release states.

Emails should be sent, at least 24 hours before a scheduled meeting, to ClerkofBoard.Web@yavapai.us.

In addition to supervisors meetings, this closure includes the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment and the Board of Building Adjustment and Appeals meetings.

The Board of Supervisors continues to show concern and caution when holding public meetings, a news release states. Large groups of people present serious risk during this time of crisis, while everyone works to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Yavapai County is committed to protecting its citizens and will be re-evaluating this decision on an ongoing basis. As soon as direction is given to allow the public to attend public meetings, all cases currently on hold will be re-advertised.

Anyone with questions about cases that are currently on hold, should contact the Planning Division at 928-771-3214.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

