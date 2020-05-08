Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 175 confirmed cases as some businesses reopen

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Friday morning, May 8, update from Yavapai County Community Health Services bringing the county's virus fatalities to four.

Basic age, gender and residence location information about the deaths have not yet been released. According to YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti, the county epidemiologist is working with the medical examiners and will release more information as soon as it is available.

The total of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yavapai County has reached 175, with three additional cases added overnight, according to YCCHS.

Yavapai County has tested 4,004 residents, with 3,829 tests negative, 13 recovered, and four deaths.

Prescott has 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 76, Dewey has eight, Mayer is at nine, and other Quad Cities are listed at six cases.

In Arizona, 119,907 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 10,526 positive cases and 517 deaths.

MINGUS MOUNTAIN ACADEMY

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided more than 90 additional tests Thursday for students at Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley. As of Thursday afternoon, the COVID-19 outbreak at the academy has resulted in 42 confirmed cases in teen girls and 12 staff members. The results of the latest round of tests are expected by Monday. Mingus Mountain Academy is an all-girls high school and residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls. In none of the school cases are the individuals showing any “severe symptoms” of the disease, health officials said.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Verde Valley Medical Center reports no hospitalizations from COVID-19, and three persons under investigation (PUI) as of Thursday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one hospitalization with COVID-19, with four PUIs on the West Campus, and three on the East Campus.

The VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

WHAT'S REOPENING TODAY

According to YCCHS, cosmetologists and barber shops can resume appointment-based services today following the most up-to-date customer and business operation guidance provided by the state and the CDC.

Retail businesses can also resume partial in-person operations and restaurants continue to offer take-out food and beverages with heightened health and safety protocols.

Find reopening guidelines at www.yavapai.us/chs. The governor's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" executive order remains in effect until May 15.

ARIZONA BLITZ CONTNUES TESTING SATURDAY

The Arizona Testing Blitz continues Saturday at the following locations:

-Spectrum Healthcare - 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This is not an antibody test. Antibody tests can also be administered but only with a doctor's order. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to noon. The drive-thru free testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between three and five business days. There is no charge for this community service.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

