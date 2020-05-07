OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 07
PUSD preparing for academic intervention, professional development rooted in COVID-19 crisis

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: May 7, 2020 7:16 p.m.

The end of the 2019-20 school year is still three weeks away, yet Prescott Unified School District leaders are already preparing for a predicted onslaught of additional student needs given the COVID-19 crisis.

The novel coronavirus threat was so abrupt no one had adequate time to adapt to a new distance learning model that is not suited for those who require a more hands-on approach.

During the virtual Governing Board meeting Tuesday night, May 5, board members and district leaders were clear that the in-person classroom teacher model is the one they favor to best connect with students. The quick turnaround to a distance learning model that relies on technology was a demand of the time but is not a scheduled online instruction model. This effort was adopted all across the area as the only choice to offer education to children, but without a doubt it has proved a challenge for teachers, for students and for parents or guardians. Though a majority of children are at least trying to engage, district leaders admit many families are not equipped for the no-preparation, homeschool-style guidance required for such instruction.

The reality is a number of students are going to require extra academic, as well as social and emotional, interventions to succeed upon their return for the next school year, leaders said.

A late April professional development day was geared toward enabling teachers to collaborate with their colleagues in grades above and below them to talk about potential student deficits in the coming year, said Kelli Bradstreet, director of Instructional Support.

She said teachers talked about what worked in the distance learning model as well as where students struggled.

From the information gathered, Bradstreet said it was clear that there will need to be a strong focus on social and emotional well-being and creating a strong school culture that sets students up for success. She said there was also talk about how instruction might be enhanced so as to bolster everyone’s confidence were this to occur again. Google Classroom has proved a useful tool for instruction, as well as hosting such things as art events, she said.

Upon return to school, Bradstreet said teachers expect they will have students who will need academic refreshers suited to a variety of needs.

“Differentiation is going to be necessary,” Bradstreet affirmed.

Board member Connie Donovan, a retired educator, voiced hope such professional development will be repeated because of the unusual demands COVID-19 has placed on all educators. She, too, suggested a written plan that addresses potential gaps to be covered.

Superintendent Joe Howard assured that every summer teachers work on strategic and structured plans as part of their annual instruction guides aimed at addressing any gaps that might exist.

Howard also noted that surveys have been sent to parents to get direct feedback about the distance learning model and how the district can better support parents and students in those efforts.

He agreed that more conversation needs to be had about what the new school year will look like, noting similar conversations are being held all across Arizona and the nation.

This experience has been a lesson for all, and Howard assured that if schools were to have to be closed again PUSD is now prepared to take distance learning to a new level with “more rigorous online instruction levels.”

But he was clear that the hope is to return to what faculty and staff do best: connect one-on-one with students through in-person classroom instruction.

Certainly, Howard and other leaders said this is a conversation that will continue.

“When we know more, we’ll share more,” he said.

In other business:

• Howard informed the board that the district will be offering a summer online instruction program between June 1 and June 18 that already has 80 students enrolled. He said this is a scheduled online class with instructors conducting regular check-ins with students.

• Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore updated the board on the district budget and given the state Legislature’s action he is confident that the district’s approved, proposed budget for 2020-21 should be able to move forward as planned. The final vote on the proposed $27 million budget, representing a 6.2% increase over the current year, will be at next month’s June 2 meeting.

• The board also voted unanimously to approve a revised performance pay plan for teachers that will enable them to earn their Proposition 301 dollars at year’s end despite student achievement testing not occurring as planned this year. The teachers’ portion of those dollars for this will be rooted in their participation in professional development activities.

