Prescott re-opening many city facilities on May 11

A number of city buildings, including Prescott City Hall, the Prescott Police Department, and the Public Works Department will open back up to the public beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, May 11.

A city news release notes that “in light of the governor’s updated executive orders, the City of Prescott will begin re-opening and moving back toward full operation.”

That halts the large-scale closure of city facilities that began on March 30, as a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to curb the impacts of COVID-19.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said the city decided to take the move to open many of its buildings after Gov. Doug Ducey updated his executive order to allow for the re-opening of retail and restaurants (on May 8 and May 11, respectively).

Even though Yavapai County’s COVID numbers have recently gone up because of a hotspot at a residential treatment center, Mengarelli said he has consulted with Yavapai County Health Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton about the matter and remains comfortable with the re-opening. “I don’t have any reservations about moving ahead with it,” he Thursday, May 7.

Mengarelli added that positive results on COVID testing had been relatively low in the county. In addition, he said, the local hospital, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC), never became inundated with COVID cases, as feared.

“I think it was because of the great work we did early on to flatten the curve,” Mengarelli said, referring to the March shut-down of much of the community.

INCREMENTAL OPENING

Still, the city’s re-opening process will be “incremental,” the new release states, adding that some facilities will remain closed, such as Prescott Fire stations and the Prescott Public Library, although business continues at both.

At the library, curbside service resumed on May 5, but with a new system that requires reservations for pick-up.

“The library currently has thousands of items on hold for patrons,” says the news release. As those items become available, patrons will be notified by email, text, phone, or mail according to their library account settings.

“To alleviate traffic concerns and continue safe-distancing best practices, holds will be available for pick-up only by reservation,” according to the news release.

The new system requires that patrons be wearing a mask to pick up their held items, and library staff will be wearing masks and gloves as well. (More detail on the pick-up process is available on the library’s website at: http://www.prescottlibrary.info/curbside-service-now-open-by-appointment-only/.)

At the Fire Department, all critical operations are continuing, despite the continued closure of stations. “Increased sanitization of trucks and surfaces inside stations has commenced and will continue,” the news release states.

In addition, the department has been engaging in more in-depth triaging of emergency medical service call types, including the involvement of an on-duty paramedic to provide more intense screening for calls with symptoms that are comment with the COVID-19 virus.

At City Hall, additional cleaning and sanitizing will be done during business hours, and measures will be implemented to encourage social distancing. Additional clear barriers will also be installed at counters to reduce risk to citizens and staff.

For now, Prescott City Council meetings will continue to be conducted without an in-person audience and livestreamed to the public. The news release reports that staff is working on a solution for allowing minimized in-person attendance by the public.

The complete city news release on the re-opening is available on the city website at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-of-prescott-response-to-covid-19-effective-may-11-2020/.

