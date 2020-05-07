Prescott National Forest announces extended hours for 3 local recreation sites

Beginning this week, the Prescott National Forest will extend hours of operation for the Lynx Lake Recreation Area, Granite Basin Recreation Area, and Thumb Butte.

The move is being taken “in an ongoing effort to support the recreating community and to provide for public health and safety,” states a news release from the Prescott National Forest.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, hours of operation are now from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.



Adjusting the hours of operation is intended to provide access when temperatures are cooler, and to reduce crowding and illegal parking, the Forest Service stated.

“Getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike, ride a bicycle or a horse is a healthy way to stay active, and reduce stress and anxiety,” the news release states. “Visitors are encouraged to bring water, extra supplies and be prepared to pack out your trash. Together we can limit community spread of COVID-19, protect the natural resources, and maintain the outdoor recreation opportunities valued by so many.”

The Forest Service also reminds visitors to remember to practice “leave no trace” principles.

The Prescott National Forest encourages visitors to:

• Stay local and keep visits short.

• Visit in small groups limited to immediate household members and follow state and local guidance regarding group size limits.

• Maintain distance from others while in places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trailheads, and scenic overlooks.

• Do not share equipment, such as bicycles, helmets, balls, or Frisbees.

• If you arrive at a site and no parking is available, choose a different recreation site, or return another time/day to visit.

• If parking lots are full, do not park along roadsides, in front of gates or other undesignated areas. This blocks access to private land, emergency egress, endangers first responders, and creates unsafe driving conditions.

“We also ask the public to adhere to the campfire ban (as of April 22) and the recreational shooting restriction (May 6),” the news release says, adding, “Under the campfire ban, it is illegal to ignite, build, maintain, attend or use a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves, and sheepherder’s stoves.”

Pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves are exempt from this prohibition. The Forest Service adds that under the shooting restriction, it is illegal to discharge a firearm, air rifle or gas gun.

Complete closure orders are available on the Prescott National Forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/.