Mingus girls school taking needed COVID-19 precautions; 42 of 100-plus teens have tested positive

The mother of one of Mingus Mountain Academy’s more than 100 female residential treatment clients voiced concern about her daughter’s welfare in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Prescott Valley facility.

In a call to The Daily Courier, the mother who identified herself only as a “concerned parent” said she was told about confirmed cases but has not yet been able to speak to any academy officials.

Mingus Mountain Academy’s executive director, Jessica Hines, on Thursday directed all inquiries to the public relations firm hired by the academy’s operator Sequel Youth and Family Services.

A statement from Darby Dame of Lambert & Co. confirmed that as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, the academy had 42 confirmed cases with youth clients and 12 staff members. In none of those cases are the individuals showing any “severe symptoms” of the disease.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious, no-vaccine novel coronavirus that manifests itself with fever, cough and shortness of breath, and in people with immune deficiencies or other health ailments the virus can require hospitalization. In the most severe cases, particularly in those who require ventilators, the virus can prove deadly.

As of Thursday, May 7, 1.21 million Americans have tested positive with 73,297 deaths. In Arizona, there have been 9,945 positive cases and 450 deaths; and in Yavapai County 172 cases with two deaths.

The Mingus Mountain Academy cases came to light this past weekend.

Yavapai County Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said he expects with increased testing more students and staff are likely to test positive for the virus. He said congregate facilities such as the academy are the most susceptible to such disease outbreaks because of the close contact between residents and staff and the physical parameters that have multiple people touching the same surfaces.

In such settings, Everett said this type of virus “will just go through like wildfire.”

“At Mingus Mountain Academy, we have continued to take steps to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” reads the academy’s official statement released on Thursday. “Unfortunately, despite those efforts, we are currently addressing a cluster of cases on our campus. We are grateful that thus far no one is showing any severe symptoms of the disease.

“As always, the health and safety of our students and employees remains our top priority … Our program is following a stringent screening process for all individuals on our campus to confirm no one else is showing potential symptoms of this virus.”

At this time, the academy is postponing admissions and deep-cleaning and sanitizing the facility, the statement said. Trained personnel are taking temperatures of all employees at the beginning of every shift. All employees are advised to self-monitor and if they have any symptoms, or a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they are to remain at home, the statement said.

As for tracing this particular outbreak, Everett said it is tricky because a teen could enroll with no signs of the virus. “They’re kids, and often they don’t show symptoms,” Everett said. “It can percolate for weeks and no one is aware … and they are then infecting people without realizing it.”

Everett’s advice to academy officials is to enforce isolation for those infected and social-distancing to protect those not already infected. Masks, limited personal contact and proper handwashing are key ingredients, he noted.

“Treat yourself like you do have it, or at least that everyone else around does so as to protect yourself,” Everett said.

So far, Everett said, the academy is cooperating and taking the preventive steps to avoid additional infection both within the facility and with staff who may still be traveling back and forth to other places.

“They are pushing all the usual messages,” Everett said of proper hygiene and social distancing protocols. County health department staff on Wednesday delivered to the academy new supplies of personal protective equipment. “We’ve been working with them every day on what to do and how to isolate.

“They’ve been really good with it so far.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2041.