Friday Catchall: Common sense for masks, T-shirts and non-mask-wearers

A selection of images from the internet shows what not to do with a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier illustration)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: May 7, 2020 6:25 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

NEW T-SHIRTS — “Carol” of Prescott writes in a thank you to the Courier — about Thursday’s editorial, “Where have respect, decency gone?” and our call for humans to care about humanity rather than only themselves — that “Unfortunately, it won’t have any effect on the people behaving badly or indifferently, because they’re probably not literate, or couldn’t care less.

“As I have written before, nobody’s going to call this the ‘Greatest Generation.’”

True, Carol, I believe some of the people whom editorials focus on don’t read newspapers.

Carol added: “I’m considering having a T-shirt printed with ‘Your mask may save my life.’ I’d probably get punched if I wore one that said, ‘Only jerks don’t wear masks.’”

Thank you, Carol. Be careful out there.

CONVERSELY — What about the people who don’t wear masks? Seriously. “Chris” writes to ask “would it be too much to ask you to write … encouraging mask-wearers to avoid looking down on, and/or confronting non-mask-wearers?”

He cites several instances, such as people getting extremely defensive. “Where is your mask?! You need a mask!” someone at a local store said in accosting him recently.

Chris quotes the World Health Organization: “If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19. Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.”

Also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.”

When the newspaper or I have called for people to wear face coverings, it is based simply on our leaders and the CDC’s calls for such. At the same time, a mask-wearer should never use these local and national declarations to breach a non-mask-wearer’s 6-foot distancing bubble.

To go around like you are the “mask police” suggests a level of judgment and bitterness — rather than common sense.

Besides, if something like the mask police existed, call it the COVID Patrol, wouldn’t they focus first on the things that more easily spread germs and viruses?

Think about how many door knobs or light switches you touch in a day, or how many people handle shopping carts. How about the people who think they’re helping — by wearing a mask — but it is around their neck or on their chin? I saw that first-hand this week on an employee of a local restaurant making a to-go order.

Even better are those people who wear masks but not gloves, yet they handle anything and everything with their hands and adjust their mask too. Or how about people who wear the masks incorrectly fitted?

Then there are the credit cards, credit card readers and, some say, virus-laden cash. Where have they all been?

That is called cross contamination, Chris tells me.

He adds: “How about a fair shake for the non-mask-wearers?”

I add, how about everyone use common sense and apply some level of empathy for your fellow (wo)man?

Wearing a mask is about being courteous and protecting others in case you are an active or asymptomatic carrier of the virus. But, the knife cuts both ways.

Click HERE for the CDC’s website for more information.

TO WHAT END? — With or without COVID-19 in our communities, when are we “prisoners of our own fears?”

That is a quote from one of our tri-city area mayors, whose thoughts about mask-wearing and the coronavirus we will feature in Sunday’s edition of the Courier.

Watch for it!

PICK OF THE WEEK(Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Quad-city area event planners, take a page out of Prescott Valley’s playbook — drive-in movies! They will be at the Findlay Toyota Center on May 29 and June 5. Let’s bring back movies on the courthouse plaza, or at the old Senator Drive-In. Think outside the box.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

