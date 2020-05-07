OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 07
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cottonwood police officer shot, suspect arrested

An officer examines a crime scene Wednesday evening near Birch and 15th streets in Cottonwood. A Cottonwood police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and one person was taken into custody during a Wednesday evening altercation, according to a news release. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)

An officer examines a crime scene Wednesday evening near Birch and 15th streets in Cottonwood. A Cottonwood police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and one person was taken into custody during a Wednesday evening altercation, according to a news release. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)

Originally Published: May 7, 2020 9:30 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - A Cottonwood police officer was wounded and one person was taken into custody during a Wednesday evening altercation, according to a news release.

At about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of East Birch and South 15th streets for a call about a man who was "charging" vehicles passing by him.

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire. One officer was hit and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later without injury.

The Cottonwood officer who was shot was in stable condition as of late Wednesday evening.

The release said the investigation is active and there will be more information released as the investigation progresses.

The Department of Public Safety’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Police have not yet identified the man taken into custody, or the police officer who was shot.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Suspect dead after YCSO-involved shooting; 5 being held in 'investigative custody'
Suspect dead after YCSO-involved shooting
YCSO names suspects in Wal-Mart shootout
Domestic fight allegedly leads to self-inflicted gunshot wound by Prescott man
One arrest results from traffic stop that led to fatal shooting
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries