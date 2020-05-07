Briefs: Sheriff’s Office, jail lobbies reopening with restrictions

Sheriff’s Office, jail lobbies reopening with restrictions

On Friday, May 8, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will reopen lobbies to the public with restrictions in both the administrative facilities and the county jail, according to a news release. The restrictions are as follows:

• Only one person will be allowed inside the YCSO lobby area with others having to wait in the main lobby;

• Visitation services will remain closed to the public;

• Fingerprint services will remain closed to the public; and,

• Social distancing guidelines will be enforced while visiting the YCSO and jail lobbies.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit ycsoaz.gov.

Prescott Fire reminder: Supervise kids around water

With the warm temperatures and families spending more time outdoors, the Prescott Fire Department would like to remind community members to watch their children around water. There are plenty of hazards to look out for, but one that happens far too often is accidental drowning.

According to the CDC, drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day as a result of drowning. In fact, drowning kills more children 1 to 4 than anything else except birth defects.

Often times, there a misconception that drownings happen only at pools, and the fact that Prescott has few household pools, the public becomes complacent of these dangers. Children can drown in bathtubs, buckets of standing water, lakes, ponds, and creeks as well. Here are some tips:

• Maintain constant eye-to-eye supervision with children in and around the swimming pool and open bodies of water;

• Assign an adult to supervise children around the pool, especially at parties;

• Learn CPR; reach out to your local fire department for class information;

• Enroll your child in a swim class if they do not know how to swim;

• If you have a pool, ensure barrier fencing is installed and all gates and latches are self closing, self latching, and operational;

• Make sure children wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too;

• Supervise your child in bathtubs; drain the tub when the bath is over;

• Empty buckets and other containers used around the house after use;

• When small children are in the house, close all toilet seat lids when not in use.

Remember it takes only a second for someone to drown. Please do your part to prevent drowning.

Information provided by Prescott Fire Department.