AZ seniors account for 354 of state’s 450 COVID-19 deaths, Yavapai County up to 172 confirmed cases

Arizonans age 65 and older now account for nearly 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to the Thursday morning report from the state’s health services department.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Thursday report states the 65-and-older demographic in Arizona has experienced 354 of the state’s 450 COVID-19 deaths since coronavirus documentation began in January.

Arizona added 24 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; 88 in the past three days.

The state also confirmed 238 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing Arizona’s total caseload to 9,945.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

ADHS data shows women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Locally, Yavapai County has 116 females with confirmed cases, and 56 males. The cases of females recently increased significantly because of a breakout at Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley, an all-girls high school and residential treatment center for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

LOCATION OF CASES

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 5,196.

Pima County has 1,465 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 912 cases. Apache County has 630 documented cases. Coconino County has 618 positive tests.

As of Thursday morning, Yavapai County has tested 3,712 residents with 172 testing positive, 12 recovered, and two deaths, according to a Yavapai County Health Services (YCCHS) release Thursday morning, May 7.

Locally as of Thursday morning, Prescott has 30 confirmed cases, Prescott Valley 77, Mayer 10, Chino Valley seven, Dewey seven and other Quad Cities has four.

According to YCCHS, testing blitz case results have begun to arrive on Yavapai County Epidemiologist Stephen Everett's desk, with some included in Thursday's update. Everett and the public health nurses continue to critically assess test data, provide contact tracing, and address outbreaks. Continued testing will be conducted Thursday, May 7, for students at Mingus Mountain Academy by Yavapai Regional Medical Center professionals. YCCHS expects those results by this weekend.

TESTING DATA

The ADHS Thursday report states 111,086 tests have been done in Arizona with 7.6% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (3,742), but the fewest deaths (16). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,309 times with 354 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

SYMPTOMS

COVID-19 symptoms typically occur 2 to 14 days after exposure, and include headache, fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. However, some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic.

Practices to avoid infection include social distancing (of at least 6 feet), washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to 3 days.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, speak with a health care provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation but stay in touch with your doctor.

If you do leave your home, wear a face mask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately. Your local health authorities will give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

ARIZONA BLITZ TESTING SATURDAY

The Arizona Testing Blitz continues this Saturday, May 9, at the following locations:

-Spectrum Healthcare - 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is a nasal swab that is sent off to a clinical lab for official processing. This is not an antibody test. Antibody tests can also be administered but only with a doctor's order. This service is free, but patient insurance may be charged for the test. To make the process faster residents can pre-register at https://spectrumhealthcare-group.com.

-YRMC in Prescott Valley with shortened hours of 8 a.m. to 12 Noon. Drive-thru testing service will be in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. No need to pre-register. Test results will take between 3 to 5 business days.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard and resources at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.