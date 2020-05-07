OFFERS
Thu, May 07
3 arrested in Prescott Valley on suspicion of sale, possession of fentanyl, other drugs

Jeffery Wagner, 28, Ashleigh Olivas, 23, and Shelbie Fromm, 27, were the three suspects arrested by PANT on May 1. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Jeffery Wagner, 28, Ashleigh Olivas, 23, and Shelbie Fromm, 27, were the three suspects arrested by PANT on May 1. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: May 7, 2020 7:28 p.m.

Among the items Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives found were more than 30 grams of heroin, approximately 225 fentanyl pills, more than 8 grams of pure fentanyl, and 11 grams of methamphetamine. Also, in a lock box were two loaded handguns and an apparent counterfeit $100 bill. (YCSO/Courtesy photos)

On Friday, May 1, Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives arrested three suspects on the 4800 block of Robert Road in Prescott Valley for possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin) and a stolen shotgun, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s news release.

Jeffery Wagner, 28, Ashleigh Olivas, 23, and Shelbie Fromm, 27, were the three suspects arrested by PANT on May 1. Wagner and Olivas were found to be in possession of a pill press with fentanyl residue, plus saleable quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.

Wagner was also in possession of a stolen shot gun out of Prescott Valley and Fromm was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia while on felony release, the YCSO stated.

All three subjects were booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde; Olivas and Fromm are held without bond while Wagner has bond of $125,000.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In recent months, PANT detectives developed information that Wagner was selling powdered fentanyl, heroin and fentanyl pills out of his residence. Wagner was usually armed with a handgun during those sales, according to the news release.

In addition, Wagner and Olivas had been stopped by authorities previously and Olivas was found in possession of heroin. That court matter is pending.

Based on that information and other several leads indicating the sales of fentanyl and other drugs from Wagner’s apartment on Robert Road, PANT detectives obtained a search warrant. The warrant was ultimately served on May 1 when the three suspects were arrested.

During the search and the detainment of the suspects, detectives found more than 30 grams of heroin, approximately 225 fentanyl pills, more than eight grams of pure fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine in a room adjoining the garage, the YCSO reported.

Inside a lock box, two loaded handguns were found and an apparent counterfeit $100 bill. Additionally, detectives discovered more fentanyl in a hide-a-can along with numerous items of paraphernalia, according to the news release.

The aforementioned pill press was found on a shelf and seized with fentanyl residue and scales to weigh narcotics. Hanging on the back of the dresser was a 12-gauge shotgun and a later record check indicated it was stolen.

Lastly, additional fentanyl was found in Wagner’s possession during booking.

BREAKDOWN OF CHARGES

Wagner faces charges of manufacture of a narcotic drug, possession of narcotic drug for sale, possession of narcotic drug, possession of dangerous drug for sale, possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, promoting prison contraband, prohibited possessor, and using a building for sale or manufacture of narcotic drug.

Olivas faces charges of manufacture of a narcotic drug, possession of narcotic drug for sale, possession of narcotic drug, possession of dangerous drug for sale, possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and using a building for sale or manufacture of narcotic drug.

Fromm faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Share #StopFentanylNow

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

