Yavapai County business organization to host webinar May 7
From 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, a Yavapai County Business Assistance Community webinar is being conducted to support Yavapai County businesses as they prepare to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will focus on health and safety guidance, and communication and marketing. A question-and-answer session will follow. Leslie Horton of Yavapai County Community Health Services and Elaine Earle of ROX Media Group are the presenters.
For more information, call the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center at 928-717-7232 or send an email to: katherine.anderson@yc.edu. To register, visit: bit.ly/YavCtyBizAsst0507.
