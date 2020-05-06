Yavapai College annual budget hearing scheduled virtually on May 12
Yavapai College District Governing Board scheduled its annual budget hearing for Tuesday, May 12, at 1 p.m., on the college’s YouTube channel.
The hearing will include an overview by Vice President of Finance and Administration Clint Ewell, of the proposed YC district budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which is over $3.7 million less than the 2020 budget. In addition, the college will not seek an increased property tax levy for the 2021 fiscal year.
The budget is available on the YC website at www.yc.edu/budget.
Members of the community will have an opportunity to comment following the presentation, before the board discusses the proposed budget and votes on its adoption.
Comments will only be acknowledged from community members who register in advance at: https://www.yc.edu/v6/district-governing-board/meetings.html.
All YC District Governing Board meetings will be held virtually until further notice, in consideration of health and safety recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 1, 2020
- Yavapai County jumps to 128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, largely from all-girls alternative high school in Prescott Valley
- 1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Obituary: Brooklyn Ashley Mengarelli
- Fentanyl’s deadly grip haunts family of 17-year-old daughter
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: