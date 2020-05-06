OFFERS
Yavapai College annual budget hearing scheduled virtually on May 12

The Yavapai College District Governing Board meets in this undated file photo. The board has scheduled its annual budget hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. It will be a virtual meeting via YouTube. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

The Yavapai College District Governing Board meets in this undated file photo. The board has scheduled its annual budget hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. It will be a virtual meeting via YouTube. (Doug Cook/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: May 6, 2020 5:54 p.m.

Yavapai College District Governing Board scheduled its annual budget hearing for Tuesday, May 12, at 1 p.m., on the college’s YouTube channel.

The hearing will include an overview by Vice President of Finance and Administration Clint Ewell, of the proposed YC district budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which is over $3.7 million less than the 2020 budget. In addition, the college will not seek an increased property tax levy for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget is available on the YC website at www.yc.edu/budget.

Members of the community will have an opportunity to comment following the presentation, before the board discusses the proposed budget and votes on its adoption.

Comments will only be acknowledged from community members who register in advance at: https://www.yc.edu/v6/district-governing-board/meetings.html.

All YC District Governing Board meetings will be held virtually until further notice, in consideration of health and safety recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

